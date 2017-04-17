A teacher is engaging students by creating rap songs alongside her lesson plans.

“The old way of learning is out; it’s outdated,” teacher Kristin Chavis told KSLA.

Chavis is a ninth-grade biology teacher at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana. She noticed that her traditional lesson plans weren’t exciting her students.

Then she had an idea.

“All of a sudden one night, I started hearing ‘circulatory system, circula-circulatory system,'” said Chavis.

Since then, she has written rap songs into her lesson plan to help students learn the material quickly.

“It’s all repetitive; it’s all soaking in,” Chavis said.

And so far, her methods have been effective, engaging students like never before.

“If I come in any other classes, I either go to sleep or I don’t listen and drown the teacher out,” said student Ebony Reliford. “But in Ms. Chavis’ class, she breaks it down for us to understand.”

Chavis shared her raps on her YouTube channel. Check some of them out below: