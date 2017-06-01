Two Forest Park, Georgia, families have risen to viral fame after snapping adorable photos of the puppy love shared by their kindergartners.

On Friday, 18-year-old Geornecia Jackson posted a few photos on Twitter of her little sister, 6-year-old Georiah, trading proud photos with her 6-year-old "boyfriend" Nick Hooge.

My sister graduated from Kindergarten today, she's been talking about this little boy all year. Guess that's her boyfriendpic.twitter.com/X6PSd2SMjs — cutegirlgee (@oneliddoflacka) May 25, 2017

In the images, the two are dressed up for their graduation ceremony. They beam at each other and pose with the confidence of teens headed to prom.

The post has since been retweeted over 70,000 times, and the internet could not handle the cuteness.

WSB-TV caught up with Georiah's mother, Angela, to ask about the pair's puppy love. Jackson says her daughter and Nick live about 10 minutes apart in the same Forest Park subdivision and they spent the entire graduation ceremony side-by-side. Jackson caught the moment the pair borrowed their teacher's phone to take the photos.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news



"She's very fond of Nick and talks about him a lot," Jackson said.

Jackson said her daughter is as confident as she looks in the photos. She said Georiah has an 18-year-old sister and a 16-year-old brother, so she's very mature for her age.

"She's different. Her vocabulary is on a third- or fourth-grade level, and she loves to use big words," Jackson said. "She may not pronounce them right, but she uses them."

>> Read more trending news



Turns out, Nick is a pretty smooth customer himself: Jackson says the day before the graduation, Georiah told her mom she needed to get her backpack from the car.

"For what?" Jackson asked her daughter.

"Because I got a number on a piece of paper," Georiah said.

Their first date might have to wait about 10 years, but luckily, these two are headed to the same elementary school next year.

For now, the internet has crowned them the world's cutest (kindergarten) couple.

He's so happy and all those little teeth pic.twitter.com/FbI4EDxjrF — Miles Webb (@Milesc_Webb) May 25, 2017

When a baby got a bae before you pic.twitter.com/9PmCyGpl7i — J a r r e d (@Royal_Conflict) May 26, 2017

And I can't even get a text back pic.twitter.com/wQo8OxhWlr — Fay (@Caramellobae25) May 26, 2017

He's smiling at her smiling while he's taking her pic and she's smiling at him smiling while she's taking his I just can't who cut onions? pic.twitter.com/t7yYwA4hJK — THE MF JAS (@jasminedelisa) May 26, 2017

How I aspire to be looked at pic.twitter.com/z8Gijfk28g — Ari (@ariiimichelle) May 26, 2017