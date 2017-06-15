Listen Live
Lifestyles
Woman disguises grandmother's dog as baby to smuggle it into hospital for visit
Close

Woman disguises grandmother's dog as baby to smuggle it into hospital for visit

Woman disguises grandmother's dog as baby to smuggle it into hospital for visit
Photo Credit: Barcin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Woman holding senior woman's hand on hospital bed (stock photo).

Woman disguises grandmother's dog as baby to smuggle it into hospital for visit

By: Sari Reese, Rare.us
Photo Credit: Barcin/Getty Images/iStockphoto

When her grandmother was recently hospitalized, Shelby Hennick of California did what any good granddaughter would doShe smuggled her grandma’s dog into the hospital, People reports.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Despite a hospital rule banning animals, Hennick knew how much her grandmother had been missing the little ruffian, named Patsy. Grandma had been in the hospital for three days due to an adverse reaction to a medication and missed Patsy dearly.

>> See the photos here

So Hennick wrapped up the small dog and held it in such a way – underneath a large blanket slung over one shoulder – that it looked like she was carrying a baby. This allowed Hennick to sneak the dog into her grandmother’s hospital room with the hospital staff none the wiser.

>> Read more trending news

The plan went off perfectly, and judging from these pictures of grandma reunited with her dog, Hennick’s gesture was greatly appreciated.

