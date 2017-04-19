HOUSTON - A 10-year-old girl battling cancer is cherishing a gift after her leg was amputated because of cancer.
Dylan Probe of Houston, Texas, was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, after doctors discovered a tumor on her right heel last year.
Dylan has always been active. Before she turned 10, she completed three triathlons, KHOU reports. Losing her leg was difficult, but she has remained positive.
“She said, ‘You know what, Mommy? Cancer’s not going to win no matter what.’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She goes, ‘Well, either I’ll be cured or I’ll go to heaven. Either way, I win,'” her mother, Megan Probe, told KHOU.
The fourth-grader was recently given an American Girl doll named Hope, who has a prosthetic leg.
“I love it!” Dylan said in a video shared to the Love What Matters Facebook page.
Dylan said she has another doll named Faith that she received earlier in her cancer treatment. Faith, like Dylan, has no hair.
“You have to have faith and you have to have hope to get through this, or otherwise it’s going to be horrible, not that it’s great, but it’d really be horrible,” Dylan told ABC News. “If you believe and you have faith and you have hope, then things will turn out OK.”
Dylan’s cancer journey has been documented in a photo series captured by Sherina Welch. The Huffington Post reports that Welch ordered the new doll from A Step Ahead Prosthetics, which creates dolls for children who have lost limbs.
If you would like to donate to help Dylan’s family with medical costs, click here.
