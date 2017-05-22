$292K in jewelry, coins taken from Ponte Vedra Beach home

Nearly $292,000 worth of jewelry and other items were stolen from a St. Johns County home.

The burglary reportedly happened Saturday in the Marsh Landing community.

This isn’t the first time the home has been burglarized.

According to a police report, the home was burglarized in 2016. Now, the home has been hit again, this time for hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of items.

LOCAL NEWS: Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Amelia Island crash

Diamond bracelets, earrings, necklaces and watches are just some of the things stolen from the Ponte Vedra Beach home.

The homeowner had left for about two hours. When he returned home, he found broken glass and a window unlocked.

Action News Jax crime & safety expert Ken Jefferson said, “It appears to be very methodical, very well-thought-out, planned.”

The homeowner checked the location in which he and his wife keep their valuables, but their safe was missing. We spoke about that with Jefferson, who is also a veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

"The fact that they physically removed this safe … makes me think that it was targeted, number one. Number two, they had a good idea what was in it or that things of value were inside of the house,” Jefferson said.

SEVERE WEATHER: Awning falls on car after reported lightning strike on Jacksonville's Northside

Some of the more valuable items taken include gold coins valued at around $96,000, strands of pearls valued at around $55,000 and a pair of watches valued at around $45,000.

In July 2016, jewelry was stolen from the same home. This time, it was an entire safe taken. The homeowner believes because of how large and heavy the safe is, the home’s elevator was used to move it and get it to and out of the front door, which was unlocked when he got home.

A neighbor reported seeing a small, white delivery truck speeding through the neighborhood around the time of the burglary. In 2016, a neighbor remembered seeing a white SUV. These are a few potential clues for investigators as they try to figure out who targeted the home.