Accident causes gas leak, closes I-10 west of Jacksonville

News
Close

A hazmat team worked to contain the spill after the crash.

Updated:
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. - 

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident on Interstate 10 westbound near U.S. 301 that closed the interstate for five hours on Friday.

JFRD said a pickup truck and semi truck collided, causing a gash in the semi's tank, which began spilling gasoline.

Jacksonville ULTA accused of bleaching discarded cosmetics to deter dumpster divers

State troopers say two people in the pickup truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi is reported to have been carrying thousands of gallons of fuel. FHP said 700 gallons spilled onto the interstate. 

Because hazmat crews considered the area to be a “hot zone,” both westbound and eastbound lanes were closed.

FHP diverted drivers through roads like U.S. 301 and State Road 228.

Photos: I-10 shut down after crash causes fuel spill

The roads were already busy enough on Friday. This weekend is one of the busiest travel weekends over the entire year.

Action News Jax spoke with frustrated drivers, some who were delayed hours because of the fuel spill.

“We came back a day early to avoid all this,” said driver Beth Giles.

EXCLUSIVE CHOPPER PHOTOSI-10 closed after crash causes fuel spill

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

