Accident causes gas leak, closes I-10

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a traffic accident on I-10 eastbound near US 301 that closed the interstate Friday morning.
JFRD said a pickup truck and semi truck collided causing a gash in the semi's tank, which began spilling fuel.
The semi is reported to have been carrying thousands of gallons of fuel.
The transport company is en route to siphon off the remaining fuel and JFRD Hazmat is at the scene.
EXCLUSIVE CHOPPER PHOTOS: I-10 closed after crash causes fuel spill
Tons of traffic due to I-10 fuel spill. Right now we are on 301 near the interstate. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1mXF9C9cA3— Kevin Clark (@KevinANjax) May 26, 2017
ALERT-I 10 Shut down both directions between SR 228 Macclenny & US 301 Baldwin.. US 90 is the alternate route for now @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/JPTDODOnKj— First Alert Traffic (@ActionTraffic) May 26, 2017
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB I10 at US301 closed due to accident with gas leak, per #JSO. @ActionNewsJax @ActionTraffic— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 26, 2017
Baker County is closing down I10 EB, JSO assisting FHP diverting I-10 WB to take the 301 exit - I-10 is completely blocked, per #JSO.— Kaitlyn Chana (@KaitlynANjax) May 26, 2017
