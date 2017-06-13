Accident involving inmates in Duval County

On scene of an accident involving multiple people. Reports say inmates were transported to hospital. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7852KJbM5X— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017
Pics from scene. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/ShwTl2m1v0— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017
Officers taking pics of black car, looks like it was involved in crash. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EVNBTU04w2— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017
Right now only lane is open in this stretch of University Blvd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yJn52f7vBE— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017
Tow truck is loading black car involved. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9tuJEUAhrb— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017
All lanes of University Blvd are now open. @ActionNewsJax— Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017
Correcting misreported info. A #JSO jail van DID NOT overturn and was NOT involved in a crash. A @CityofJax work truck was hit by a vehicle.— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 13, 2017
