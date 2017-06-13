Accident involving inmates in Duval County

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department reports that six inmates were injured in an accident at 2900 University Blvd on Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, all six inmates in the accident were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that a City of Jacksonville work truck was hit by a vehicle.

Action News Jax reporter Larry Spruill is at the scene.

On scene of an accident involving multiple people. Reports say inmates were transported to hospital. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/7852KJbM5X — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017

Officers taking pics of black car, looks like it was involved in crash. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/EVNBTU04w2 — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017

Right now only lane is open in this stretch of University Blvd. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/yJn52f7vBE — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017

Tow truck is loading black car involved. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/9tuJEUAhrb — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017

All lanes of University Blvd are now open. @ActionNewsJax — Larry Spruill Jr (@LarryANjax) June 13, 2017