Forty homes were evacuated Friday afternoon due to a fire off Paradise Shores Road in Crescent City, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

One home was damaged as a result of the fire, Florida Forest Service said.

Putnam Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are responding to the four-acre fire.

Florida Forest Service said the fire perimeter is secured and the fire is 80 percent contained.

No one has been injured. A helicopter did 13 water drops on the fire.

A cause of the fire is not yet known, Florida Forest Service said.

Another fire is also burning in Crescent City, the Union Camp fire, which has burned a total of 210 acres.

