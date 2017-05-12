4-acre fire causes 40 homes to be evacuated in Putnam County

Forty homes have been evacuated due to a fire off Paradise Shores Road in Crescent City, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Putnam Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service are responding to the four-acre fire.

Florida Forest Service has lines around the fire, so it is contained, according to Putnam Fire Rescue.

No one has been injured and the helicopter is dropping water on the fire.

A shelter for evacuees has been opened at Howe Memorial United Methodist Church, 252 Summit Street, Crescent City.

Another fire is also burning in Crescent City, the Union Camp fire, which has burned a total of 210 acres.

