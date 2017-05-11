Action News Jax goes behind West Mims containment lines

Crews continue working to keep the West Mims wildfire within containment lines.

As of Thursday afternoon, the fire was 144,073 acres in size and still only 12 percent contained.

Action News Jax went inside the wildfire to get an up-close look at the fire damage and what’s being done to keep the fire from spreading.

At least two structures have been destroyed, according to the Florida Forest Service.

Fire officials said the flame length reached upwards of 150 feet in some spots.

In an attempt to keep the fire from jumping, hundreds of contingency lines have been constructed around and within the fire to create a barrier.

Despite the abundant resources and more than 700 personnel battling the fire, it may not be enough.

“You never know how bad it’s going to get,” the Division Supervisor of the West Mims Fire, Trent Ingram said. “Sometimes as hard as we try as much as resources and stuff we throw at it sometimes we just can’t stop it.”

Ingram said with the dry and windy conditions, more resources will be needed if the fire continues to spread.

Right now, resources include 11 helicopters, six fixed wing air tankers, 77 wildland fire engines, eight bulldozers, 42 tractor plows, two 20-person hot shot crews, and various overhead and support positions.

Officials said the potential for continued extreme fire behavior still exists because of continued drought conditions and changes in weather patterns.

According to Joe Zwierzchowski with the Florida Forest Service, they have several backup plans in place.

“If you only have one plan, you don’t have any plan," Zwierzchowski said. “I think we’re on plan C or D at this point, but right now plan A is still working and we’re good with that.”

For now, aircraft and ground crews will continue to maintain and reinforce containment lines.

The lightning-caused fire was reported on April 6.