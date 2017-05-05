Action News Jax Investigates: Chemicals in powder used in color runs

An Action News Jax investigation is revealing new concerns about what's in the colored powder thrown on runners during special color run races.
We learned some of the chemicals in high concentrations could pose serious health risks.
Every race season, a rainbow of runners storm through clouds of colored powder.
The pigments make for great pictures.
Running the race typically means inhaling some of the powder.
Action News Jax collected colored powder samples from a color run.
We wanted to know if the powder is safe.
We asked an assistant professor - a researcher - and the professor's students from University of Central Florida to break down the powders and give us a list of all the chemicals found inside.
The inspection revealed chemicals found in five brands we tested could be concerning.
Some Drolia colors contain carcinogens, including auramine. Certain levels of auramine can cause liver damage.
Some Chameleon colors showed an abnormally high amount of bromine, which can cause breathing issues and gastrointestinal problems if swallowed.
Some Holirangol colored powders contain carcinogens, including coumarin.
Some of the color run samples contained calcium sulfate, which is used in drywall and won't dissolve in your lungs.
The Color Vibe powder is not much more than salt.
"I really wasn't thinking about what I was breathing in," Dr. Todd Sontag of Orlando Health Physician Associates said.
Sontag said he ran in a color race a few years ago.
"Inhaling any powder, whatever it is, is not going to be great for your lungs," Sontag said.
Sontag said that's the main concern.
He doesn't think the chemicals are at a high enough concentration to cause medical problems for runners but he does suggest running with a bandana or mask over your nose and mouth.
"Nothing's going to … prevent 100 percent. Nothing. But everything you can prevent is to your advantage,” Sontag said.
