No Parking signs posted along roads near 15th Street in Atlantic beach.

But despite the warning, neighbors captured pictures of drivers parked illegally over the weekend.

Other pictures show cars parking along the street facing the wrong direction.

LOCAL NEWS: Noted Jacksonville pastor R.J. Washington dies

“The problem is if they park in a way that makes it difficult to get up and down the street,” neighbor Bill Ames said.

Ames, who has been living off 15th Street for 20 years, said there are areas that are especially dangerous, like when cars try to park near the palm trees.

“But people parking partway in the strip and the rest of the way in the street does become a problem that happens a lot too,” Ames said.

He also said people parking too close to stop signs make it almost impossible to see cars coming through the intersections near 15th Street.

We reached out to the city of Atlantic Beach to see what they’re doing. Interim city manager Kevin Hogencamp said:

FLORIDA NEWS: Surveillance images show Corrine Brown making bank transactions

“Public parking is an age-old challenge in communities such as ours where we are fortunate enough to have a beautiful beach. And, of course, the conversation really gets going this time of the year, when the weather turns. It’s an annual ritual.

"In Atlantic Beach, this challenge is amplified because we are uniquely residential, the population in the region is increasing, and the number of the visitors to the Beaches hits a new record each year.

"As such, people are going to park illegally and we are going to write tickets, particularly when there is a complaint. So, as always, we’re asking that people call our non-emergency number at 247-5859 to report illegal parking or other non-emergency matters.

"People who choose to park on city right-of-way need to remember these rules:

1 Always park on the right side of the roadway, unless it is a one-way street; and

2. Parking is never allowed within 20 feet of an intersection.

"Otherwise, here are some additional guidelines of where parking is NOT allowed:

 On the roadway side of another parked vehicle (double parking).

 On crosswalks.

 On sidewalks.

 In front of driveways.

 By curbs painted yellow or where "No Parking" signs are posted.

 Within intersections.

 Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

 Within 20 feet of the entrance to a fire, ambulance or rescue squad station.

 On the hard surface of a highway where parking spaces are not marked.

 Within 30 feet of any flashing signal, stop sign or traffic signal.

 In such a way that you block or create a hazard for other vehicles.

"Meanwhile, some residents are considering starting or beefing up neighborhood watches to help us better enforce illegal parking. We think that’s a great idea. That process can get started by calling 247-5859 or emailing tlayson@coab.us.”

Atlantic Beach Police say they’ve directed their patrol division to check the beach area more often and issue citations when necessary.