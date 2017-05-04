Listen Live
Action News Jax Investigates: Veterans denied benefits for what they call vaccine-related injuries

Updated:

A local veteran was denied benefits for an illness he says was caused by a vaccine he was ordered to take.

An Action News Jax investigation uncovered the federal government is refusing to compensate some veterans who suffered debilitating side effects from the smallpox vaccine they said they were forced to get.

Smallpox was eradicated in 1977 and routine vaccinations ended a few years later.  After the Sept. 11 attacks, the federal government began inoculating some volunteer first responders and active duty military.

The Department of Veterans Affairs says between 2002 and 2008, 1.7 million service members were vaccinated, including Jacksonville’s Sean Kelly.

"The whole time I’m thinking, 'If you do something for your country, someone’s going to make sure you're all right,'" Kelly said. "And that completely did not happen. It was like a slap in the face." 

Kelly, a local marine, deployed to Iraq in 2008 and said he was given a battery of vaccines, including ACAM2000.

"When I first started having symptoms from the small pox vaccine, they told me it was heartburn," Kelly said. "And it wasn't one of those things where I’d say, 'I don't want to go out on patrol because I have heartburn.'" 

Kelly was a machine gun section leader for the Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Marine Regiment – a group of men trained to be tough.

Mark Bailey served at Kelly’s side. He said his symptoms also started during deployment.

"I got tightness in my chest, I chalked it up to heartburn and took my omeprazole and went on my way," Bailey said.

After seeing Kelly’s posts on Facebook about his health, Bailey reached out.

"I said, 'What’s going on?' (Sean) said, 'I have inflammation in my heart.' And I said, 'Are you kidding me? I was just told I have the same situation,'" Bailey said.

Records document Kelly’s complaints of chest tightness, which was described as heartburn. 

He didn't know at the time that chest pain is a possible side effect of the small pox vaccine.

It wasn't until years later that Kelly said he made the connection.

"It all clicked," he said. "I said, 'Something is wrong. It’s been wrong this whole time. And my wife said, 'You need to go to the hospital.'"

Kelly was diagnosed with Pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart, a documented side effect of the smallpox vaccine. He couldn't work and spent weeks in the hospital.

He said he filed for VA benefits for a vaccine-related injury and was denied.

"It can be quite difficult, especially if you don't have the records that reflect it," Dr. Bradley Bender, chief of staff for the North Florida South Georgia Veterans Health Systems, said.

When asked how many vaccine-related cases of Myocarditis or Pericarditis he’s seen, Bender said none.

"There is no blood test that you can do to say this is Myocarditis related to smallpox vaccine,” Bender said.

Barbara Loe Fisher is director of the National Vaccine Information Center.

"That’s just ridiculous, the smallpox vaccine is the most reactive vaccine that has ever been used," Fisher said. 

She said she believes the government is hiding behind the facts. 

"They shouldn't be left with catastrophic health problems because the military is unwilling to acknowledge that vaccine reactions occur more frequently then they believe," Fisher said.

In 2008, ACAM2000 replaced the aging Dryvax supply and the remaining Dryvax vials were destroyed. The warning label on ACAM2000 lists Myocarditis and Pericarditis as a possible side effect. 

The link was also documented in this government funded study.

Side effects would happen within weeks of getting the vaccine but its lead author Renata Engler admitted in an email to Action News Jax: “Myocarditis from any cause may not be diagnosed during the acute event and can be mistaken for heart burn or fatigue." 

When we asked the VA to tell us about how many veterans have received benefits from vaccine-related injuries, the agency said: "We have no tracking mechanism for injuries due to smallpox (or any other) vaccination."

The VA did provide Action News Jax with the number of veterans granted or denied benefits for Pericarditis and Cardiomyopathy. Between 2007 and April of 2017, more than half of all claims for those two conditions were denied. 

Source: VA

Veterans

Pericarditis

Cardiomyopathy (Myocarditis)

calendar year

grants

denials

grants

denials

2007

44

202

480

732

2008

50

198

453

890

2009

55

248

510

1,008

2010

46

225

545

1,052

2011

46

191

629

1,460

2012

97

287

542

1,147

2013

132

385

682

1,466

2014

115

334

537

1,237

2015

148

376

583

1,470

2016

126

345

517

1,243

2017

39

105

135

362

Kelly said he believes his dedication to duty -- working through the pain without complaint -- has sentenced him to a life in pain with no support from the country he served without question.

"I can't believe that I did the right thing and at the end of the day I’m not taken care of," Kelly said.

There are programs for civilians, first responders and military members who were injured by the smallpox vaccine but Kelly said he was told he doesn't qualify because too much time has passed.

The Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program told Action News Jax that claims must be filed within a year of the vaccination.  

Kelly also does not qualify under the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program because the smallpox vaccine is not a “covered vaccine.”

According to the VA, the small pox vaccine is now “only administered to military deploying to Korea and some special forces.”

We brought Kelly’s story to Florida Congressman Al Lawson, who expressed an interest in developing a collaboration to address late reporting issues related to the smallpox vaccine.

More information about Vaccine Compensation Funds:

https://www.hrsa.gov/cicp/

http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0118283

http://www.usamma.amedd.army.mil/net/assets/doc/pdf/Vaccines/SVP_Q_A_8July2014.pdf

The Latest News Headlines

  • Former President Obama unveils plans for presidential center
    Former President Obama unveils plans for presidential center
    Former President Barack Obama has revealed plans for his presidential center in the Jackson Park neighborhood in Chicago’s South Side, the Chicago Tribune reported. >> Read more trending news He and former first lady Michelle Obama visited the South Shore Cultural Center in Chicago Wednesday and discussed the center as well as goals for the space and the design, which the Chicago Sun-Times reported will include three buildings -- a museum, library and auditorium.  “It’s about hope. It’s about belief. It’s about a story that our kids tell themselves when they see a world-class institution in their community, populated by people who come from their community, then they have a sense of importance,” Obama said. “And that ultimately is what I want to give back because that’s what Chicago gave to me.” Obama said he hopes to include food trucks, barbecue grills, basketball and a recording and film studio on the center’s campus. WBBM reported that Obama does not want the place to be a monument, but a space to help develop the next generation of leaders. “It’s not just a single building, but it’s more like a campus,” he said. “Because what we want this to be is the world’s premier institution for training young people and leadership to make a difference in their communities, in their countries and in the world. That is our goal.” The studio space, the Sun-Times reported, would be for artists like Chance the Rapper, Spike Lee and Bruce Springsteen to speak about making art with social commentary. “Right now, what many of you saw as you came in, you saw the models, you saw the pictures – that’s our basic conception,” Obama said. “But it’s not fixed yet. We want to continue to have input to make sure we get this just right, because ultimately this is your center, not just mine.” Renderings of the Obama Presidential Center and the Obamas’ visit to Chicago can be seen below.
  • Twitter reacts to House vote to repeal, replace Obamacare
    Twitter reacts to House vote to repeal, replace Obamacare
    The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and pass a replacement bill in a 217-213 vote. >> Read more trending news The vote in favor of the American Health Care Act is the biggest step toward dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul since Donald Trump took office. Republicans won passage only after overcoming their own divisions that nearly sank the measure six weeks ago. >> Related: House passes Obamacare repeal The bill now faces an uncertain fate in the Senate, where even GOP lawmakers say major changes are likely. In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, called the House vote 'an important step' to repealing Obama's law and said, 'Congress will continue to act on legislation to provide more choices and freedom in health care decisions.' The news was greeted with mixed reactions on social media.
  • Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill
    Here is how your representative voted on the House health care bill
    The House on Thursday passed the American Health Care Act on a vote of 217-213. That vote repealed the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare). All the Democratic members of the House voted against the bill, and with the exception of the 20 Republican members listed below, all the other GOP members voted for the bill.   These are the GOP House members who voted against the bill: Michael R. Turner - Ohio David Joyce - Ohio Andy Biggs - Arizona Mike Coffman - Colorado Ileana Ros-Lehtinen - Florida Thomas Massie - Kentucky Walter B. Jones - North Carolina Frank A. LoBiondo - New Jersey Christopher H. Smith - New Jersey Leonard Lance - New Jersey Dan Donovan - New York John Katko - New York Ryan A. Costello - Pennsylvania Patrick Meehan - Pennsylvania Brian Fitzpatrick - Pennsylvania Charlie Dent - Pennsylvania Will Hurd - Texas Barbara Comstock - Virginia Jaime Herrera Beutler - Washington Dave Reichert - Washington
  • Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    Jacksonville Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend, as part of 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'
    They're calling it the 'Spring Adopt-A-Thon'.   This weekend the Jacksonville Humane Society is teaming up with PetSmart Charities and Malik's Gifts to offer FREE pet adoptions.   On Saturday, May 6th and Sunday, May 7th, from 10 am to 4 pm, you can stop by the following locations to meet hundreds of adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens:   -PetSmart at 8801 Southside Boulevard  -PetSmart at 1956 3rd Street South in Jacksonville, Beach (Cats and kittens only)  -The Jacksonville Humane Society at 8464 Beach Boulevard   All pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.   Malik Jackson of the Jacksonville Jaguars will be sponsoring all the adoption fees through his charity, Malik's Gifts.   Johnson will also be available to meet the public at JHS from 11 am to 12 pm on Sunday, May 7th.
  • Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    Defense witnesses in federal fraud trial promote former Rep. Brown as hard working “expert”
    The defense is calling just four witnesses to present their side in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown- including Brown herself. The other three witnesses who have testified on Brown’s behalf spanned personal, professional, and civic bonds, but were united in their trust of Brown and belief that the Congresswoman was passionate about serving her constituents and causes. Rontel Batie started as an intern in Brown’s office in 2010, being placed there through the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He later worked as a full time staffer as well, so he saw Brown on and off over the span of several years. Throughout that time, he says Brown had the reputation for getting there before most people, and staying well after others had left. He described her as an “expert” on the causes she was involved in, especially veteran’s issues. Brown’s Defense Attorney James Smith III asked Batie if he noticed Brown’s age starting to catch up to her, and if that made her rely more and more on her staff. While he says he saw the impact on Brown physically- for example she wouldn’t walk nearly as much as years prior- he says she remained the “expert” on legislative issues. He did add that the staff worked to take care of her needs, so that she could focus on the core responsibilities of a lawmaker. Batie also believes he has attended an event Brown hosted in conjunction with the CBCF’s Annual Leadership Conference. Brown’s receptions during this event have been criticized by prosecutors, who argue they were parties for Brown funded through donations to a sham charity. On further questioning, it seemed Batie had actually attended an official veteran’s reception hosted by Brown on Capitol Hill, rather than the event that’s not formally affiliated with the conference. UNF President John Delaney, who’s a former Jacksonville Mayor, knew Brown dating back to the 1980s, but grew closer to her in the early 1990s, when he started working at City Hall.  “She’s bluntly honest,” he says. He spoke about Brown working tirelessly to help with some big things for the City, including repairs to the Fuller Warren Bridge and the construction of the federal courthouse. Another woman, Brenda Simmons Hutchinson, who worked with Brown through the community service oriented group The Links says Brown and another women were behind a project to get laptops for young female students they were counseling, and it was rewarding to see those computers be delivered. She says her grandson is also one of the students who were chosen to go on an exchange trip to China which Brown organized, describing that as an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Prosecutors have previously questioned the funding for both of those programs, as well as the selection process on who was chosen to go on the China trip. Simmons Hutchinson did not speak to the funding and was unaware of the selection process for the trip. On cross examination, a question prosecutors posed to all of the parties was whether any of them were aware of Brown’s financial situation. None were. Prosecutors called a total of 40 witnesses over seven days to make their case. The defense is not obligated to make any case presentation, so the lower number of witnesses is not any indication of the strength of their arguments. The burden to prove the charges falls on the government. This is a developing story that will be updated later in the day. WOKV is inside of the federal courthouse following the latest testimony, as Brown herself takes the stand.
