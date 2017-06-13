Atlantic Beach police arrest 18 people in drug, prostitution sting

Atlantic Beach police arrested 18 people during a two-week drug and prostitution sting, officials said.
Officers said Operation Crack-alicious netted 18 arrests of local drug dealers and prostitutes.
MUGSHOTS: 18 arrested in Atlantic Beach drug, prostitution sting
Officials said they expect additional arrests in the near future.
Those arrested in the operation include:
Christian Karcher DOB 6/11/92 – sale of marijuana
Eugenia Bowman DOB 12/18/87– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine
Everette Walden DOB 4/25/94– sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine
Marquis McCowan 6/20/94– sale of crack cocaine
Michael Van Nelson 4/29/65– sale of crack cocaine
Monica Pederson 7/18/72– prostitution, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine
Ondre Nesbitt 7/3/90– sale of crack cocaine
Rasheed Burley 12/20/89– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine
Reginald Washington 9/24/82– sale of crack cocaine
Sean Wise 5/11/66– sale of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine
Stephanie Juymohan 3/6/98– sale of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine
Tony Curry 10/7/92– sale of crack cocaine, using person under 18 to sell cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine
Vance Harris 4/21/91– sale of crack cocaine
*Juvenile* 17 years old- sale of crack cocaine
Katelyn Walker 3/13/93- prostitution
Kristin Cieslik 11/19/91– prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia
Wayne Woodley 6/24/78– human trafficking, possession of cocaine
Katrina McCowan 4/15/64– sale of crack cocaine
