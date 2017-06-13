Atlantic Beach police arrest 18 people in drug, prostitution sting

The Atlantic Beach Police Department has arrested 18 drug dealers and prostitutes as part of “Operation Crack-alicious.” While grouped into one operation, these arrests were made over several weeks involve separate cases. Commander Tiffany Layson with the Atlantic Beach Police Department says the “The main thing about doing it all at the same time, is it really made a bigger impact on the streets,” Layson told WOKV. “By arresting all of the known drug dealers in the local area... it sent a word to the other drug dealers and drug users out there that we are on top of it.” Officers are still searching for seven suspects as part of the operation. This list of suspects arrested in Operation Crack-alicious was provided to WOKV by Atlantic Beach Police: Christian Karcher DOB 6/11/92 – sale of marijuana Eugenia Bowman DOB 12/18/87– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine Everette Walden DOB 4/25/94– sale of crack cocaine, manufacturing crack cocaine Marquis McCowan 6/20/94– sale of crack cocaine Michael Van Nelson 4/29/65– sale of crack cocaine Monica Pederson 7/18/72– prostitution, possession of heroin, possession of crack cocaine Ondre Nesbitt 7/3/90– sale of crack cocaine Rasheed Burley 12/20/89– sale of crack cocaine, possession of cocaine Reginald Washington 9/24/82– sale of crack cocaine Sean Wise 5/11/66– sale of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine Stephanie Juymohan 3/6/98– sale of crack cocaine, possession of methamphetamine Tony Curry 10/7/92– sale of crack cocaine, using person under 18 to sell cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine Vance Harris 4/21/91– sale of crack cocaine *Juvenile* 17 years old- sale of crack cocaine Katelyn Walker 3/13/93- prostitution Kristin Cieslik 11/19/91– prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia Wayne Woodley 6/24/78– human trafficking, possession of cocaine Katrina McCowan 4/15/64– sale of crack cocaine