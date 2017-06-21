St. Augustine police searching for suspect near Alligator Farm

The area surrounding the St. Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park on A1A was locked down Wednesday morning as police searched for two suspects.

Police have one suspect in custody and are still searching for the second, officers said.

The City of St. Augustine Tweeted the information Wednesday morning asking anyone who sees a suspicious person to call St. Augustine police.

The area surrounding the Alligator Farm is being locked down by Police. The County SO and Bch PD are assisting. Call us if you see aprowler — City Of StAugustine (@CityStAug) June 21, 2017

St. Augustine police told Action News Jax reporter Beth Rousseau they received a call at 5:45 a.m. about two men rummaging through a truck.

According to police, one of the suspects was detained and a second ran into the marshy area around the St. Augustine Alligator Farm.

This is the street where police say a homeowner saw 2 men going through his truck. 1 detained, police looking for the other. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/XiUkdNsWa2 — Beth Rousseau (@BethANJax) June 21, 2017

Around 8:40 a.m. police said that the area was no longer on lockdown, but asked that residents in the area stay on high alert.

The alligator farm said on Facebook that the park is not on lockdown and that the park is safe and secure.

The Police have removed the security perimeter near the Alligator Farm. They have one person of interest they are speaking with. @CityStAug — City Of StAugustine (@CityStAug) June 21, 2017

