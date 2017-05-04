Listen Live
St. Augustine woman accused of stealing truck denies she's a 'serial swindler'
Amanda Bartholomew: “I'm no longer that person. I don't steal anymore. That was when I was 18." 

St. Augustine woman accused of stealing truck denies she's a 'serial swindler'

Updated:

Action News Jax dug through arrest reports and found an alleged “serial swindler” operating in St. Augustine.
 
On Thursday, Action News Jax confronted Amanda Bartholomew, 27, who St. Johns County deputies say stole a local man’s truck -- and some of his tools — on Tuesday. 
 
Jail records show Bartholomew has been arrested eight times since she turned 18.
 
“What would you say if someone called you a con artist?” Action News Jax Reporter Russell Colburn asked.

“I wouldn't say that's true,” Bartholomew said.
 
Colburn asked about the accusations that she befriended a man to stay at his place -- only to steal his truck and tools.
 
“He says he took the relays out of [the truck], took the keys, all of that,” Colburn said.

“Right, and that's all going to be brought back up in court because that's all (expletive),” Bartholomew said.

“So you're saying you're innocent?” Colburn asked.

“Yes, he gave me the keys every single day,” Bartholomew said.  “He just took the keys back when I brought the truck back. If I stole the truck, why would I bring the truck back?”

Deputies say Bartholomew was arrested after bringing the truck back.
 
Her lengthy arrest record includes three drug-related convictions and a conviction for grand theft in 2008.
 
“We have reports that say you've used ATM cards belonging to someone else for $1,200,” Colburn said.

“When I was 18?” Bartholomew said.

“That all still counts as your criminal record,”  Colburn replied.

“OK, well that's no longer me,” Bartholomew said.

“What does that mean? Colburn asked.

“I'm no longer that person.  I don't steal anymore. That was when I was 18,” Bartholomew said.

“Deputies say you just stole a truck two days ago,” Colburn said.

“Right, but I didn't, and I have proof that I didn't,” Bartholomew said.
 
Bartholomew’s “proof” came in the form of Facebook messages between her and the alleged victim. The victim’s responses were mostly along the lines of this message stating: “You’re costing me money not getting that truck here.”
 
“Regardless of whether you were supposed to have the truck or not, it sounds like he was really unhappy throughout that,” Colburn said.

“Yeah,” Bartholomew said.

“So, did you violate the agreement or not?” Colburn asked.

“No, I did not violate the agreement,” Bartholomew said.
 
Bartholomew said she has an attorney and intends to fight these charges.
 
Action News Jax also found that in 2015, she was arrested for posing as someone over the age of 60 to try to acquire a $3,000 credit card.
 
Those charges were dropped due to the state not having enough information to prosecute.
 
Action News Jax also spoke with the alleged victim off-camera.  He said he was shocked this all happened, saying he was trying to help Bartholomew — but put his trust in the wrong person.

