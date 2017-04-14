There have been more than 220 crashes in 10 months along a 15-mile stretch of road where a 24-year-old was killed in a semi crash Thursday.

Brittany Fortner of St. Augustine is among six people killed and 110 injured along the stretch of I-95 in St. Johns County since June.

Fortner was driving a Toyota Corolla between two semi trucks on I-95 southbound near S.R. 207 on Thursday night when traffic began to slow.

Photos: Deadly semi crash blocks 95 in St. Johns County

A 24-year-old from St. Augustine was killed in crash on I-95 SB in St. Johns County. Semi truck failed to stop, hit her Corolla from behind pic.twitter.com/SRuOOKgUbd — Brittney Donovan (@brittneydonovan) April 14, 2017

Troopers said the semi truck behind her didn't stop, and hit the back of her car.

Her car then crashed into the semi truck in front of her.

The driver of the semi truck behind Fortner's Corolla had minor injuries after the crash.

The driver's company sent Action News Jax a statement:

While we are saddened by the loss of Ms. Fortner’s life in yesterday’s tragic accident, this is an ongoing/active investigation and we are not able to comment at this time.”

Troopers said charges are pending.