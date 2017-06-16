Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 83
L 73

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Sct Thunderstorms
H 83° L 73°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 73°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 83° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Australian PM downplays mocking Trump in off-the-record speech
Close

Australian PM downplays mocking Trump in off-the-record speech

Australian PM downplays mocking Trump in off-the-record speech
Photo Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Australian PM downplays mocking Trump in off-the-record speech

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images

Malcolm Turnbull downplayed a leaked video that showed the Australian prime minister mocking President Donald Trump during an off-the-record speech at a charity ball, Fox News reported.

>> Read more trending news

Turnbull, speaking at Parliament House, made fun of Trump and the Australian government’s poor showing in opinion polls. He later characterized the impersonation as “lighthearted and affectionate channeling,” Fox News reported.

In an animated performance, Turnbull told the audience that “Donald and I, we are winning and winning in the polls. We are winning so much. We are winning like we have never won before.”

“We are winning in the polls,” Trumbull continued. “We are, we are -- not the fake polls, not the fake polls -- they’re the ones we’re not winning in. We’re winning in the real polls, you know, the online polls. They are so easy to win.

“I have this Russian guy, believe me, it’s true, it’s true.”

Politics editor Laurie Oakes of 9News reportedly decided to reveal the contents of the video. “The idea of the Press Gallery Committee ... declaring it off the record is just ludicrous,” he told 9News.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy said “We understand that last night’s event is equivalent to our White House Correspondents’ Dinner. We take this with the good humor that was intended.”

On Friday, Turnbull said the speech had to be seen in an Australian cultural context.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” he told Fox News. “I don’t think it demonstrates that I’m up for ‘Saturday Night Live’ yet.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Newlyweds hitch ride to reception with firefighters after wedding bus fire
    Newlyweds hitch ride to reception with firefighters after wedding bus fire
    The “for better or for worse” part of a couple’s marriage started early on Saturday when the bus taking them from the church to their wedding reception caught on fire.  The roadblock was temporary, though, because Justin Stone and Maria Leonardi, of New York City, received a special gift from the Avon Volunteer Fire Department in Avon, Connecticut, where their wedding was held. Not only did firefighters put out the engine fire on their now-incapacitated bus, but they offered the newlyweds a lift to their reception.  “One of the firemen came around and asked us, ‘Do you want a ride to the reception in the fire truck? We’re sorry that we can’t take the whole party, but we can take the two of you,’” Stone, 31, told ABC News in an interview. “We both jumped at that opportunity.” Leonardi, 30, described the firefighters as “gracious and wonderful.” “I thought it was the best thing ever, and they were so incredibly nice,” she said.  >> Read more trending stories Michael Trick, chief of the fire department, praised his crew.  “I’m very proud of our volunteer fire department and the men and women who are a part of it,” Trick told ABC News. “We were able to assist and make their memorable day just a little bit more special.” A Facebook post the department shared about the situation went viral, with thousands of people liking the post and sharing it with their own friends. People from across North America also sent the firefighters kudos in the comments.  “Hope this helps people to understand that firefighters go to work never knowing what their day will bring,” a man wrote from Ontario, Canada. “This was a happy one. I am sure they are few and far between. Thank you for your courage and your kindness. Stay safe.” “You guys turned a wedding day fiasco into one of the best memories this couple will have,” a Pennsylvania woman wrote. “Your community is lucky to have you.”
  • Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia’s military claims it may have killed IS leader Baghdadi
    Russia is claiming that an air strike in Syria may have killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in late May, Reuters reported Friday. >> Read more trending news  The Russian Defense Ministry said it was checking information that the air strike on May 28 near Raqqa, which targeted a meeting of IS leaders, may have killed Baghdadi, Reuters reported.  “According to the information which is now being checked via various channels, Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was eliminated by the air strike, was also present at the meeting,” RIA news agency quoted the ministry as saying. Baghdadi’s location has been unknown for some time, although he was believed to have been in Iraq in October 2016, the BBC reported.  His only public appearance was in a video in June 2014, when he delivered a sermon in Mosul after IS took over the Iraqi city, the BBC reported. In an email to The Associated Press, U.S. Army Col. Ryan Dillon said Friday that “we cannot confirm these reports at this time.” 
  • Confirmed death toll in London fire rises to 30
    Confirmed death toll in London fire rises to 30
    As the confirmed death toll in the Grenfell Tower fire rose to 30 on Friday, British police said they may never be able to identify all the people who perished in the blaze. >> Read more trending news  A criminal investigation has been launched, CNN reported. Metropolitan Police Commander Stuart Cundy told The Associated Press that 24 people were being treated in hospitals, including 12 in critical condition. Dozens of people remain missing after the fire engulfed the 24-story building early Wednesday, CNN reported. The Sun newspaper on Friday listed 65 people who it said were still missing or feared dead , Reuters reported. Asked Thursday whether the death toll might exceed 100, Cundy said “I’d like to hope that it isn’t going to be triple figures.” Police said Friday they had identified the place where the fire started, adding that it was unlikely to have been ignited deliberately, CNN reported. Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Cambridge visited the area Friday and met with residents and community representatives, CNN reported. Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May, criticized for not meeting with those injured in the blaze, visited the hospital today, Reuters reported.
  • London apartment fire: Son saves mother’s life, carries her down tower stairs
    London apartment fire: Son saves mother’s life, carries her down tower stairs
    As the death toll rises to 30, a son is being hailed as a hero after he had to carry his mother down the steps from the top of a burning apartment building in London. Shekeb Neda held his mother Flora on his back as he navigated the steps from their apartment in the high-rise through thick smoke, The Telegraph reported. He carried her for 24 stories. >> Read more trending news  Flora Neda has a muscle disease, according to family. She collapsed when smoke started filling her home. Flora Neda is in the hospital in a coma. Shekeb is also in the hospital, but there’s no word on his condition, The Telegraph reported. Shekeb’s father, Mohammed “Saber” Neda, stayed in the apartment and is listed among the missing. He was last heard from when he called from the apartment, telling a family member that the building was on fire and that there was no help, The Telegraph reported. The death toll has risen to 30, and officials said there are no sign that the fire was intentionally set.
  • Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    Trump will clamp down on Cuban travel, trade
    President Donald Trump on Friday is expected to announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the military, fulfilling a campaign pledge. >> Read more trending news Trump will speak in Miami and will issue a presidential directive to reverse some of the regulations in 2014 by President Barack Obama, Reuters reported. “My administration’s policy will be guided by key U.S. national security interests and solidarity of the Cuban people,” according to a draft of the five-point, eight-page presidential policy directive obtained by Politico. “I will seek to promote a stable, prosperous, and free country for the Cuban people. To that end, we must ensure that U.S. funds are not channeled to a regime that has failed to meet the most basic requirements of a free and just society.” Trump’s new policy will ban most U.S. business transactions with Cuba’s Armed Forces Business Enterprises Group but will make some exceptions for air and sea travel, Reuters reported. Trump will not close embassies or break the diplomatic relations that were restored with the island in 2015. Trump will speak at a Miami theater in the Little Havana neighborhood named for Manuel Artime, a leader of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs operation against Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.