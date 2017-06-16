BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for an escaped Florida State Prison inmate who stole a work van on Friday afternoon..
Thor H. Bahrman, 33, "left undetected and did not harm any (Florida Department of Corrections) staff," according to a Facebook post from Bradford County Sheriff Gordon Smith.
Bahrman is originally from St. Johns County, but authorities are not certain where he is heading. He is described as 5'8" tall, 150 lbs and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Smith describes Bahrman as a "minimum custody inmate." He was sentenced to two years on March 2 on methamphetamine-related charges.
Anyone with any information on Bahrman's whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement.
