Jacksonville officers are responding to a gas station on the Northside after they said lightning struck an awning and fell on a car.
Officer on scene tells me lightning struck this awning causing it to fall & crush a car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/iS2zOpV4MD— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017
No one was hurt, but the car's driver tells Action News Jax she normally has her child in the car with her.
Man says baby is usually with him & luckily the baby wasn't in the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/U8Frcae9Ny— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017
Awning covering pumps at the gas station collapsed during passing storms @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/6yo9zSi8HW— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017
No one was inside the car at the time that the awning fell.
Luckily no one was inside the car @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/KuwBQ8yzTK— Danielle Avitable (@DanielleANjax) May 22, 2017
The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track severe weather moving through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
