Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 88
L 72

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 88° L 72°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    85°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 88° L 72°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Evening
    Cloudy. H 87° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Awning falls on car during storms on Jacksonville's Northside
Close

Awning falls on car during storms on Jacksonville's Northside

Awning falls on car during storms on Jacksonville's Northside

Awning falls on car during storms on Jacksonville's Northside

Updated:

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -  Storms are being blamed for causing an awning to crash on top of a car that was parked at a gas station on Jacksonville's Northside.

"Walked outside and boom," car owner Cryshan Muhammad said.

Muhammad said her son was inside paying for gas while his car was parked at the pump and when he walked outside, he saw the awning on top of his car. 

LOCAL NEWS: Man killed, woman seriously hurt in Amelia Island crash

"He could have been squished as well, so it's a blessing," Muhammad said.

Surveillance video showed the moment that strong winds caused the awning to collapse onto the car.

"The rain and the wind were really high when that thing fell. It was 'boom!' It was a scary sound," employee Berihu Bishu said.

Muhammad said that at first, she didn’t believe her son.

"He said, 'I can't believe it. It fell on the car,' and I said, 'I don't think so,'" Muhammad said.

Then she saw it for herself.

"I came out here and my mouth just dropped. I was, like, 'I can't believe this is happening,'" Muhammad said.

SEVERE WEATHER: Awning falls on car after reported lightning strike on Jacksonville's Northside

The windshield was shattered, passenger doors were crumbled and the car’s roof was caved in.

"This is overwhelming to me," Muhammad said.

She said her 5-year-old granddaughter is usually in the back seat of the now-crushed car.

"Thank God, her daddy took out the car seat and didn't take this car, so that was a blessing," Muhammad said.

A gas station clerk said they are working to get the area cleaned up so the pumps can be accessible again.

The First Alert Weather Team is continuing to track severe weather moving through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia. This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for updates

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • “Buresh Blog”: Rain has arrived!... along with storms
    “Buresh Blog”: Rain has arrived!... along with storms
  • Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims
    Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims
    Authorities continue  to sort out what happened Monday night when a man who police believe was a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device outside an arena in Manchester, England, The explosion happened moments after the conclusion of a concert by pop star Ariana Grande. At least 19 have been confirmed dead and nearly 60 injured as of 10 p.m. ET. Here's what we know now about some of the victims:
  • Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    Police: At least 19 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said so far 19 deaths have been confirmed and there are “around 50 others injured.” >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England Greater Manchester police confirmed the reports of an explosion in a statement on Twitter.
  • Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Harvard will hold black-only graduation ceremony
    Black graduate students at Harvard University will soon be a part of a first-of-its-kind ceremony. On May 23, the prestigious university will hold an individual ceremony for black graduate students, according to a report by The Root. The ceremony, which took a year to plan, celebrates “fellowship,” not “segregation,” Michael Huggins, a graduate student who will receive a master’s degree in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School this month, told The Root.  >> Read more trending news “This is an opportunity to celebrate Harvard’s black excellence and black brilliance,” Huggins told the online publication. “It’s an event where we can see each other and our parents and family can see us as a collective, whole group. A community.” More than 120 students have registered to partake in the ceremony, which will be held at Holmes Field, near the Harvard Law School in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The students raised more than $27,000 to pay for the ceremony and a reception that will follow. The student body hopes to organize a similar ceremony for black undergraduate students at Harvard next year, Huggins said. The graduate students still plan to participate in the school’s main ceremony later this month. Last year, Harvard was named the No. 2 best college for African-Americans by Essence and Money magazines. “This is not about segregation,” Huggins told The Root. “It’s about fellowship and building a community. This is a chance to reaffirm for each other that we enter the work world with a network of supporters standing with us. We are all partners.”
  • Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
    Trump would add over $3 trillion in debt before balancing budget in 2027
    President Donald Trump is sending Congress a spending plan for 2018 that would increase money spent on defense and border security, cut many areas of non-defense spending by Uncle Sam, and achieve a balanced budget by 2027, though it would add several trillion dollars to the national debt along the way. Here are some of the early highlights from the Trump budget. 1. Over $3.1 trillion in new debt over 10 years. The Trump budget does get to a surplus – but it takes ten years to reach that point, in 2027. So, even if this President serves two terms in office, he would be gone from the White House before balancing the budget under this plan. Despite all the talk about cuts, the President’s 2018 budget would not get the yearly budget deficit below $400 billion until 2023. Here are the yearly deficit estimates under the Trump 2018 budget plan, which add up to $3.15 trillion in more debt over the next ten years: 2018 – $440 billion 2019 – $526 billion 2020 – $488 billion 2021 – $456 billion 2022 – $442 billion 2023 – $319 billion 2024 – $209 billion 2025 – $176 billion 2026 – $110 billion 2027 – $16 billion surplus 2. Real cuts in Trump plan, but beware the numbers.You will hear a lot of reporting that the President’s 2018 budget envisions $1.4 trillion in cuts over ten years in non-defense spending. Don’t believe that, because of the way Congress totals up spending cuts. But, the Trump budget will actually cut the amount of discretionary spending by 2027, not just have the budget grow by a smaller amount each year. For example, in 2018, the President’s plan would spend $1.244 trillion on programs outside of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security (known as discretionary spending programs, which are voted on each year by the Congress) – that number would be trimmed to $1.151 trillion in 2027, according to figures provided by the White House. I know a little about math, as that is an actual spending cut of 7.5 percent – this is not just a reduction in a planned level of increase. 3. What areas will take the biggest budget hit? While the Pentagon, border security, Veterans Affairs and homeland defense will see overall increases under this Trump plan, a number of other federal departments and agencies would see cuts in 2018. (These would be real cuts, not just a reduction in a level of increase.) Here are the biggest losers in percentage terms: + EPA – 31.4% budget cut (from $8.2 to $5.7 billion) + State Department & foreign aid – 29.1% budget cut + Agriculture – 20.5% budget cut ($22.7 to $18 billion) + Labor – 19.8% cut ($12.1 to $9.7 billion) + HHS – 16.2% cut (from $78 to $65.3 billion) + Commerce – 15.8% cut (from $9.2 to $7.8 billion) + Education – 13.5% cut (from $68.2 to $59 billion) + HUD – 13.2% cut (from $46.9 to $40.7 billion) + Transportation – 12.7% cut ($18.6 to $16.2 billion) 4. Cool GOP reaction to parental leave plan. Pressed by his daughter Ivanka, the President’s budget sets aside $25 billion over ten years for a project that is sure to draw more support from Democrats than Republicans – allowing parents time off to be with a newborn baby. “For the first time ever – by any administration of any party – we are proposing a nationwide, paid parental leave,” said Mulvaney. The plan would allow for six weeks of time off – Democrats have proposed plans that have double that amount of leave and more. The initial reaction from Republicans was as you might expect – they’re not into the idea. Cornyn on Ivanka's $25B family leave plan: 'Happy to talk to her … but obviously when it comes to spending it's a matter or priorities' — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 22, 2017 5. Federal workers would see retirement changes. The President’s budget would look to reduce retirement benefits for federal workers, saving an estimated $72 billion over ten years, according to figures released by the White House. Among the ideas, reducing retirement benefits by limiting and/or eliminating yearly cost of living adjustments; and increase the amount of money employees must contribute to their retirement plan. The details are sure to draw complaints from federal employee unions and lawmakers in the Washington, D.C. region. Fed'l workers earned their #pension benefits. Cutting pensions to fund tax breaks for wealthy people and corporations is wrong. #resist https://t.co/r7D4hdeBX9 — Alliance Retirees (@ActiveRetirees) May 22, 2017 Many more details will be available on Wednesday morning, as the budget – titled a “New Foundation for American Greatness,” is delivered to Capitol Hill. “If I had sort of a subtitle for this budget, it would be the “Taxpayer First Budget,” said White House budget chief Mick Mulvaney. Mulvaney will get the chance to defend the plan starting Wednesday on Capitol Hill.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.