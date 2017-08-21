Baby named Eclipse born in South Carolina

It was inevitable, perhaps. A baby was born Monday in South Carolina was named after the Great American Eclipse.

Eclipse Alizebeth Eubanks was born at 8:04 a.m. on Monday at Greenville Memorial Hospital, WSPA reported.

The child weighs 6 pounds, 3 ounces and is about 19 inches long, WSPA reported.

Her parents are Freedom and Michael Eubanks.

Freedom Eubanks, of Spartanburg, was not due to deliver until Sept. 3, she told ABC News.

"I kind of felt like it was meant to happen, to have her on this day," Eubanks told ABC News.

Now a mother of two, Eubanks, said she had planned to watch the eclipse with her eldest daughter, but went into labor around midnight. She originally planned to name the girl Violet, ABC News reported.

"I think it was just meant to be, her name," she told ABC News. "We're probably going to call her Clipsey."

Welcome to the world, Eclipse!



