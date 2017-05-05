Listen Live
News
Baker County school leaders investigating racist social media post
Close

Updated:

A controversial picture has some parents and students at Baker County High School calling for action. 

They say the picture posted on Snapchat is racist. It shows what appears to be a tree with nooses drawn around the heads of several African-American students. 

Former Jacksonville meteorologist named suspect in sexual assault

The Snapchat post has made its rounds.

“Umm, what in the world? Who has time on their hands to do that?” said one student who didn’t want her name or face on camera. She said she’s one of the students in the photo taken on Tuesday.

“In the picture, it’s me and my group of friends, sitting at the lunch table,” the student said.

But that quickly turned into a Snapchat post.

“A tree drawn, and ropes going to our necks, portraying us as slaves being hung. That’s not okay. Whether it was a joke or not," the student said.

TRENDING: Newborn baby photographed with mother's IUD in hand

Action News Jax called and emailed the school district to find out if they knew who was responsible. 

A spokesperson sent us this statement:

“The Baker County School District, along with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office, has initiated an investigation. This kind of behavior will not be tolerated in the Baker County School System."

Action News Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said it’s not likely the person who took the picture will face charges because there doesn’t appear to be a threat associated with the picture. 

  • House GOP health care bill faces uncertain future in Senate
  • “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “I’ve made mistakes”: Former Rep. Corrine Brown testifies in her own defense
    “It was just not a major issue for me. I know now it should have been.” Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown admits she made mistakes by not managing her office more closely and not paying attention to her personal finances, but she says in regard to the federal charges she’s facing, she never meant to do anything wrong.  “It wasn’t intentional on my part. I made mistakes. I just didn’t pay the kind of attention to details that I should have,” Brown says. Brown took the stand Thursday to testify in her own defense in the federal fraud trial she’s facing. Brown, her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons, and the President of “One Door For Education” Carla Wiley have all been accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which prosecutors call a “sham” charity- and using the money for personal expenses instead. Simmons and Wiley have both pleaded guilty and testified in the trial. FULL COVERAGE: The federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown While Simmons says he gave signed blank One Door checks to Brown and withdrew money from One Door to deposit in her account- all at her direction- Brown says that’s not the case. In fact, not only did Brown say Simmons acted alone, but she said she had no idea what he was doing at the time. If she had, Brown says she would have called House Administration and fired him, although she admits it would have been difficult to actually call the police. “There is no way that I would ever have done anything that would cause Ronnie to go to jail. I never would have done anything like that,” she says. She says she saw Simmons as a son, getting emotional on the stand as she talked about taking a chance on Simmons to run her office, because she saw his potential.  Simmons would sometimes give Brown cash directly, which she believed to be Simmons own cash for reimbursements. Other times, Simmons would put the money in Brown’s account. Her defense asked how she could have not noticed all of the money that was being deposited. “I wish I could answer that. I wish I paid more close attention to my finances. I was always busy working on things for my constituents,” she says. In addition to serving on two committees- including eventually rising to Ranking Member on Veteran’s Affairs- Brown says she prided herself on being open not just to Jacksonville and Florida constituents, but anyone who sought her ear on key issues. That included working long days and frequent travel back to her district. Simmons would run through her schedule with her every morning, and then the day would be filled with caucus meetings, votes, and more. Simmons would handle her travel reimbursements, as well as caring for paying himself back for deposits and other expenses he would make in connection to Brown’s Congressional work. Brown says she had no reason to believe One Door was not a non-profit, and she thought it was doing good things for the community, including paying out scholarship. She says she didn’t actually know there was a problem involving the group until the charges against her were filed and, later, Simmons pled. Despite prior witnesses testifying that Brown would frequently promote One Door, Brown herself said she actually had little knowledge of what the group did. “They’re just one of the many organizations I worked with,” she says. Brown says she didn’t even realize One Door was the sponsor of some of her events, because she neither assembled the fliers promoting the events nor paid close attention unless it was something she would sign. When she was soliciting donors, it would often be for her campaign account Friends of Corrine Brown, her Florida Delivers Leadership PAC, her legal trust, or One Door. Brown said she would also solicit support for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, while working with their interns and scholarship program. Despite many donors testifying that Brown was skilled at soliciting money, she testified she hated it- especially when it came to her campaign fund, where people were reluctant to contribute because they believed she would win. She says facing the fact that donors- many of who gave thousands or tens of thousands of dollars, and who she considered friends- may think that she willingly conspired is something that’s devastating, because her reputation is everything. “The only thing that you have in life is your name,” she says. But she couldn’t offer any answer when, during early cross examination, prosecutors asked Brown why Simmons would just randomly bring her name in to this case, if not for some wrongdoing. Brown also received cash deposits from a part-time staffer, Von Alexander, who testified that she would receive signed blank One Door checks and would fill them out and deposit them at Brown’s direction. Brown says Alexander was always living “in a crisis” with substantial financial issues, so the deposits tied to Alexander her were actually payments on a loan Brown had given Alexander. She did not speak to how Alexander may have received the One Door checks, or why she would be using that money to pay the loan. Prosecutors have been trying to show Brown herself was financially challenged, and that without these cash deposits she would have been running in the red. She teared up while telling the court she likes to shop at Macy’s and the Dollar Store, but not some of the high end shops that investigators say they see on Brown’s bank statements. “I thought I was living fine, not beyond my means,” Brown said. $330,000 in One Door donations allegedly went toward hosting events, including a golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass. The group that was supposed to benefit from the tournament- a scholarship funds for minorities in the transportation industry, which Brown said she is passionate about- says they never received any donations. Brown didn’t say if she knew specifically about that outcome, but knew the bill on the event was too high- and that’s the reason it wasn’t an annual event. “If I had an event and it didn’t make any money, I wasn’t doing it again,” she says. The intent of all of theses events was always to solicit for charitable causes, according to Brown. In addition to the fraud and closely related charges, Brown is accused of filing false personal income tax returns and making improper financial disclosures required of a Congressperson. In both cases, prosecutors say she underreported income and overreported charitable contributions. “I believed in paying my fair share of taxes,” Brown said. With the charitable giving, Brown’s tax preparer has previously testified that she didn’t always have documentation to support the donations Brown was claiming. Brown admits that getting her to do her taxes was a hassle for a staff, and looking back now she realizes she should have been more organized and not waiting for the last extension. She maintains that the donations reflected in the return were appropriate, though. One specific issue for prosecutors has been contributions to Bethel Baptist Church, where Brown worships. She has claimed years of donations, and had provided the supporting receipt for many years. In 2012-2014, though, the receipts were not included in the information given to the IRS. Those receipts were later found in a former staffer of Brown, who said she had been told not to include the receipts. The amount Brown claimed was more than what the documentation showed, sometimes by a few thousand dollars. Brown says she gave every cent she claimed, but some of the donations were made less formally than others- like putting cash in a collection bin that would passed around at a special event, instead of submitting the donation through the proper channels to ensure it was documented. Another instance involves furniture donated at Edward Waters College- which Brown claimed in recent years. Testimony from several EWC employees show the donations were actually made in the early 2000s. Brown says she believed that she could claim the contributions at a later time. Brown also claimed years of donations to One Door For Education. Her CPA noted on a worksheet that Brown verbally confirmed the contribution to her in one of the years, but Brown says she had no recollection of that conversation. With the financial disclosures that are required of sitting Congresspersons, Brown says she knew she was obligated to do these annually, but Simmons handled it for her. She says they would generally talk about it before she signed, although there is one case where Simmons admitted to signing on the Congresswoman’s behalf. Cross examination of Brown continues Friday. The jury is currently expected to hear closing arguments Monday, and will then be given the case. WOKV will continue to be in the courtroom through all of the testimony. Follow our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter for frequent updates.  
  • Man accused of cyberstalking after UNF’s student identity used on fake social media accounts
    Man accused of cyberstalking after UNF’s student identity used on fake social media accounts
    A man was arrested for cyberstalking after a University of North Florida student's photos were used to create several fake social media accounts.   An incident report said the 20-year-old student went to police after her Facebook photos were used to create several social media accounts in September 2016.   She said she notified Instagram, and two accounts were closed. There had been no activity or new accounts created until January 2017, when he friend told her a Tinder account was created using her photo.   She notified Tinder, but the company said it wouldn't close the account without a police report.   She went to police, who said it appeared someone was creating fake accounts using the her identity and name to demand or request money.   Officers said the screenshots on the fake accounts featured images from her Facebook, along with photos of women's underwear and other inappropriate images.   The accounts said potential contacts should be sexually ready for her, and people should give her money or buy her gifts.   The accounts said 'Send tributes before you message me,' and 'Don't message me until you've sent a tribute,' with a designated place for them to be sent.   Dylan Strickland, 20, was arrested Tuesday for cyberstalking in connection with the case.   The woman whose photos were used in the fake accounts is listed as a victim in his arrest report.
  • Drug called furanyl fentanyl is so potent you can die from touching it, Georgia authorities say
    Drug called furanyl fentanyl is so potent you can die from touching it, Georgia authorities say
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a drug is so dangerous, if someone touches it they could die.  Numbers just released show a drug called furanyl fentanyl, which the Drug Enforcement Administration website calls a synthetic opioid, caused 19 deaths in Georgia from 2016 to 2017, and 11 of those deaths happened just this year.  >> Read more trending news The GBI was alerted in January to a pill factory where it found 10 kilos of pills and powder that were labeled as oxycodone. The pills turned out to be the deadly furanyl fentanyl, which is several times more potent than heroin. “When I found out what I actually had, (I was) definitely a little scared because of the amount that was submitted. Anything could have happened, but luckily with the protective gear and the staff that I had, everything went OK,” Gwinnett County Deputy Shannon Volkadov said. The drug is so potent, it can cause a fatal overdose just through skin absorption.  “Oxycodone -- to touch it is still going to be very safe. To touch furanyl fentanyl could absolutely be fatal ... just through the skin,” GBI Crime Lab chemist Dineen Kilcrease said. A warning went out late Wednesday to police around the state after a search of records turned up the 19 deaths. “We were in shock and we knew we had to take action,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said.  There is no way to know yet if the drugs found in January caused any of the deaths. The Legislature just passed a new law that makes furanylfentanyl illegal in Georgia.
  • Non-profits say tens of thousands of dollars in claimed donations by Rep. Brown don’t match records
    Non-profits say tens of thousands of dollars in claimed donations by Rep. Brown don’t match records
    Now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown claimed tens of thousands of dollars in donations of cash, checks, and items to various local non-profits in recent years- but the records from those groups are showing things don’t add up. In some cases, there is a lack of any record. In other cases where Brown has a letter acknowledging her contribution, the groups say their books are telling a different story. ﻿FULL COVERAGE: Federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown Earlier this week, Brown’s tax preparer walked the court through the individual returns Brown has filed since 2008. WOKV gave you a comprehensive look at not just the top lines, but the charitable contributions Brown deducted- or sought to deduct- each year, as prosecutors worked to back up the tax-related charges Brown is facing in addition to the fraud counts.  Now, the non-profits themselves are testifying that- while Brown has in many cases done important work to help boost their organizations- the donations are not stacking up. In 2014, Brown claimed a $3500 donation to the Clara White Mission. The President and CEO of that organization, Ju’Coby Pittman says they have many procedures in place to closely track and record donations, and that her staff would also let her know if a sitting Congresswoman made a donation of that size. Not only does she have no recollection of such a donation, but she says the Mission has no records documenting a donation from Brown any year since 2009. Brown’s tax preparer Dawn Wright says she is not required to have documentation to support a claimed deduction, although it’s preferred. She testified that they’re able to take Brown at her word, although Wright said she did get uncomfortable as the receipts fell off in recent years.  There were other years where Brown did provide letters acknowledging and thanking her for her contributions from different organizations, but testimony is showing a conflict between what was on paper and reality. The Community Rehabilitation Center is a local non-profit that has come up in testimony on several occasions through this trial, in part because Brown claimed years of deductions from donations to the organization. In fact, on her 2010 return, she tried to deduct $10,000 worth of her “time”- but when that was denied by her tax preparer, Brown filed a new letter that acknowledged a $10,000 contribution of goods. The government’s investigation would eventually find that one of her staffers had a file which contained several versions of a CRC donor letter, including one that wasn’t signed and one that didn’t have a donation amount. CRC Fiscal Manager Dawn Smith told the court that, despite the letters to Brown, their books show no record of a cash or check deposit from Brown in any year since 2008. The CRC Executive Director Reginald Gaffney- who is now a Jacksonville City Councilman- signed that donor letter several years. On cross examination, Smith admitted that- prior to when she started in her current role two years ago- the record keeping connected to their donations was “challenged”. She acknowledged that, while they couldn’t find record of a donation, she couldn’t definitively say none had occurred. Another institution which Brown claimed donations to over several years is Edward Waters College. Several employees of the College- including its President- painted a complicated picture that shows Brown may have recently claimed donated furniture that she actually gave more than 15 years ago. EWC President Nat Glover says he tries to personally acknowledge any contribution to the College that’s over $2,000 or so, and he would be notified if a sitting Congresswoman had made any substantial contribution. Brown submitted EWC letters in three years of her recent returns claiming a $12,000 donation of furniture in 2008, an $8,000 donation of furniture in 2009, and a $9,500 contribution in 2011. Glover started serving as interim President of EWC in May 2010, and that position became permanent in 2011. Glover testified that the claimed 2011 contribution was never brought to his attention, and further the EWC books do not show any cash contribution of that amount of Brown. What he did know is Brown claimed to have donated the furniture in the Office of the President and Presidential Conference Room, and he didn’t think the total $20,000 valuation of that furniture was unreasonable. Therefore, when the EWC Office of Institutional Advancement said Brown was seeking letters to back up those donations, Glover said not to “split hairs”, and that he had every reason to believe the Congresswoman was being truthful. The Vice President of Institutional Advancement, Eurmon Hervey, was more hesitant, though.  Hervey says he got a call from a higher up at EWC saying Brown said she hadn’t been acknowledged for several gifts previously given. Testimony from an IRS employee showed an auditor, Brown, and some representatives of Brown met mid 2010 in connection to Brown’s claims of charitable contribution, and the phone call to EWC came just a few days before that sit down. Hervey didn’t have firsthand knowledge of the furniture being donated, except that it was in place when he joined the institution in 2009. He says Glover recommended they give Brown the benefit of the doubt. In regard to the $9,500 contribution claimed in Brown’s 2011 return, Hervey says he had a lot of “apprehension” signing that. They got a similar call as with the furniture, saying Brown hadn’t been acknowledged, but Hervey says he told them he would not write the letter. A few days later, he says Brown made an unannounced stop at this office, pointing out items in the conference room she claimed to have donated- including a series of collector dolls. He believed those items had all been there for years. “Did you feel you were forced to write this letter?” asked Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva. “I will say that a visit from a sitting Congresswoman is certainly unexpected,” Hervey responded. He further said he likely wouldn’t have written the letter if Brown herself hadn’t showed up. “Yes, this is not the way it’s always done,” Hervey said. Two more witnesses gave greater details on the timeline- both testifying that the furniture and dolls in question had been at EWC well before the years Brown was claiming. Charles McCormick has worked at EWC for 18 years, currently serving in business and finance. He says the Presidential Suite- including the office and conference room- were refurbished around 2001-2002, and that’s when most of the furniture came in, if not earlier. The only exception was a glass case and the content, including the dolls, but McCormick says those were in place by 2005. Another longtime employee, Linda Foster, further testified that she believed all of the furniture was installed before she joined EWC in 2003. McCormick says Brown was, in fact, involved in donating the furniture- because he remembered her saying how she wanted it laid out. He did not have firsthand knowledge whether Brown had paid for the furniture. Most- if not all- of these groups spoke of Brown as a champion for their causes. Pittman says they were having funding for a housing project held up, but one phone call to Brown and it was fixed in less than a day. Glover says Brown was available to help them with legislative issues and other needs. The prosecution has now rested its case. Brown is facing several counts of filing a false tax return as part of the greater indictment connected to “One Door For Education”. That’s a group Brown and two others are accused of promoting as a non-profit, in order to solicit donations they were actually using for their own personal expenses. Those two alleged co-conspirators- her former Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons and the One Door President Carla Wiley- have both pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution. WOKV is inside of the courtroom following all of the testimony. Get frequent updates from our reporter Stephanie Brown on Twitter.
