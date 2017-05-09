BCU students to deliver petition against Betsy DeVos

Students at Bethune-Cookman University plan to deliver a petition today to school leaders against the visit of Betsy DeVos, the U.S. education secretary, CNN reports.
The school located in Daytona Beach announced DeVos would be the speaker for it's 2017 spring commencement ceremony last week and has received backlash from students and alumni.
The petition asks the school to uninvite the U.S. education secretary Betsy DeVos as BCU's 2017 spring commencement speaker.
The NAACP Florida Conference has also become involved in the situation, calling for the resignation of the university's president and chairman of the board after students have claimed the school would fine or or withhold degrees if they protest DeVos.
CNN says that the university has not commented on the civil rights group's request.
