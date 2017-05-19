Beach renourishment project creates obstacles for nesting sea turtles

People lined the sand of Main Beach in Fernandina Beach Friday to kick off the Wild Amelia Festival.

The event started with releasing a sea turtle named Bayport into the ocean.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center said Bayport was found injured off the coast after being caught in a dredge in Mayport.

“Bayport didn’t have too bad of fractures to the shell so were able to treat those with products to water proof and allow healing,” Georgia Sea Turtle Center Vet Tech Stephanie Stowell said.

Heavy equipment in the water isn’t the only threat to sea turtles.

Allen Foley, a wildlife biologist with FWC, said heavy equipment on the beaches such as the equipment used for beach nourishment can also create problems for nesting sea turtles.

“So with the renourishment, even though in the end it might benefit the turtles by providing more beach, at least in the beginning for a few years it’s creating a situation where they can’t nest very well for a little while,” Foley said.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center said it is dedicated to raising awareness through education just like they did on the beach Friday.

Stowell said she hopes Bayport will have a successful second chance at sea.

“Fingers and flippers crossed," Stowell said. "No more obstacles.”