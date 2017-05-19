Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
H 88
L 76

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
80°
Broken Clouds
H 88° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    77°
    Morning
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 76°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    87°
    Afternoon
    Partly Cloudy. H 89° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Beach renourishment project creates obstacles for nesting sea turtles

Updated:

People lined the sand of Main Beach in Fernandina Beach Friday to kick off the Wild Amelia Festival.

The event started with releasing a sea turtle named Bayport into the ocean.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center said Bayport was found injured off the coast after being caught in a dredge in Mayport.

“Bayport didn’t have too bad of fractures to the shell so were able to treat those with products to water proof and allow healing,” Georgia Sea Turtle Center Vet Tech Stephanie Stowell said.

Heavy equipment in the water isn’t the only threat to sea turtles.

Allen Foley, a wildlife biologist with FWC, said heavy equipment on the beaches such as the equipment used for beach nourishment can also create problems for nesting sea turtles.

“So with the renourishment, even though in the end it might benefit the turtles by providing more beach, at least in the beginning for a few years it’s creating a situation where they can’t nest very well for a little while,” Foley said.

The Georgia Sea Turtle Center said it is dedicated to raising awareness through education just like they did on the beach Friday.

Stowell said she hopes Bayport will have a successful second chance at sea.

“Fingers and flippers crossed," Stowell said. "No more obstacles.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Comey agrees to testify before Senate panel on Russian election interference
    Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify in open session before Congress, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced late on Friday, as the panel will schedule a hearing with Comey after Memorial Day. “I am hopeful that he will clarify for the American people recent events that have been broadly reported in the media,” said Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. “I hope that former Director Comey’s testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since Director Comey was so suddenly dismissed by the President,” added Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on that panel. BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey agrees to testify in open session before Senate intelligence committee. — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 19, 2017 Senators made clear they want to hear from Comey not only about his firing, but also about the issue of Russian election meddling. “I’m hopeful his testimony will provide some clarification for the American people,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK). On Thursday, President Donald Trump cited Comey’s “poor, poor performance” as one reason that he fired Comey. Many Democrats believe that the real reason Mr. Trump pushed Comey out was because of the probe into Russian election interference, and any possible ties to associates of the President.
  • Trump told Russian officials firing 'nut job' Comey relieved pressure on him: report
    Trump told Russian officials firing 'nut job' Comey relieved pressure on him: report
    President Donald Trump told Russian officials during a meeting last week that firing FBI Director James Comey relieved “great pressure” on him, according to a report from The New York Times. >> Read more trending news Trump spoke about the decision to fire Comey one day after dismissing the top cop, The Times reported, citing a document that summarized the May 10 meeting. The document was read to the newspaper by an American official. The Washington Post reported Monday that Trump shared classified, sensitive information related to the fight against the Islamic State May 10 during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.   The White House has denied the report.  'I just fired the head of the FBI. He was crazy, a real nut job,” Trump said at the meeting, according to the Times report. “I faced great pressure because of Russia. That’s taken off. ... I'm not under investigation.” Multiple investigations into ties between Russia and Trump and his advisers are ongoing. At least one is focused on whether Trump obstructed justice by pressuring Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security adviser Michael Flynn. >> Related: Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation The White House has denied any wrongdoing by the president. Trump has characterized the investigations as being part of a 'witch hunt.' In a statement released to The Times, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Comey put 'unnecessary pressure on our ability to engage and negotiate with Russia' because of Comey's 'grandstanding and politicizing (of) the investigation into Russia's actions.' >> Related: Who are key players in the Russia/Trump saga? 'The investigation would have always continued, and obviously, the termination of Comey would not have ended it,' Spicer said. 'Once again, the real story is that our national security has been undermined by the leaking of private and highly classified conversations.” >> Related: House committee wants Comey to testify about Trump, Russia probe American journalists were barred from the May 10 meeting between Trump and Russian officials, although a photographer working for Russian state-owned media was allowed to photograph the event. National Security adviser H.R. McMaster was also present for the meeting. He denied on Tuesday that anything inappropriate was discussed by Trump.
  • Report: Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on Hawaii-bound flight
    Report: Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on Hawaii-bound flight
    An off-duty police officer and American Airlines flight crew subdued a man who allegedly tried to break into the cockpit on a flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu. >> Read more trending news
  • Jacksonville Starbucks lawsuit: Nassau woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    Jacksonville Starbucks lawsuit: Nassau woman awarded $100,000 for hot coffee spill
    A jury awarded a Nassau County woman just over $100,000 in damages after hot coffee spilled on her lap in the drive-through of a Jacksonville Starbucks.When Joanne Mogavero went through the drive-through of the Starbucks at the River City Marketplace in July 2014, the lid of her coffee cup came off as the employee handed it to her and hot coffee spilled onto her lap, causing serious burn injuries. JACKSONVILLE NEWS: 21-year-old charged with DUI in deadly 2016 crash on Heckscher Drive The lawsuit, originally filed by Morgan and Morgan in 2015, was seeking at least $15,000 in damages to cover Mogavero's medical expenses.CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LAWSUITThe jury determined that Starbucks was 80 percent negligent and Mogavero was 20 percent negligent.They found that Mogavero's damages for 'pain and suffering, physical impairment, disfigurement, inconvenience and loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life' was $55,000 in the past and $30,000 in the future.This led the jury to determine that Mogavero should be awarded a total of $100,492.14.CLICK HERE TO READ THE JURY'S VERDICT FLORIDA NEWS: Jacksonville mom pushes for change after she says son died from drinking energy drink
  • CRIME ALERT: Beware of “jugging” on your next trip to the bank
    CRIME ALERT: Beware of “jugging” on your next trip to the bank
    It’s a crime you need to know about before your next trip to the bank. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is warning about “jugging”, which has been recently noticed in the city. The crime involves a suspect or suspects sitting in a parking lot at or near a bank, watching customers going in and out. If the suspects think you have cash from the bank, they will follow you and look for an opportunity to steal it from your car.  JSO is concerned the suspects may start confronting victims outright in order to get the money by force. Currently, there has been no report of a confrontation locally, with JSO saying suspects who don’t find the cash in cars are largely returning to the banks to look for a new target.  To protect yourself from “juggers”, JSO is urging you not to openly carry bank bags, bank envelopes, and coin boxes out of the bank, instead conceal those items before leaving the bank itself. You’re further warned to be aware of your surroundings, and especially wary of any occupied people where the occupants aren’t going in to the bank or a vehicle that changes parking spaces. Additionally, you should not count your money in the open or leave your money in your vehicle at your next destination- instead, rearrange your errands so baking is the last thing you do before going home.  If you suspect you’re being targeted, JSO says you should call 911 from your cell phone, and continually update the dispatcher on your location while they send a marked patrol to assist you. If you see a suspicious vehicle at a bank parking lot, you’re asked to get as much of a description of the vehicle as you can safely and then to report it to 911.
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.