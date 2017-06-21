Boy in critical condition after pulled from local vacation home pool

A two-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was pulled out of a pool Tuesday at a vacation home on Butler Beach in southern St. Johns County.

Tuesday night the St. Johns County Sheriff’s office was trying to figure out how that accident happened

Fire and rescue officials said they were called to the 5000 block of 4th Street in Butler Beach Tuesday. The child, a 2-year-old boy, was taken to Flagler Hospital in critical condition after he was found unresponsive in a pool, officials said. The boy was then flown to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. The boy and his family are vacationing in the area from Ohio.

Neighbor Billy Hennesy had just gotten home when "I heard a young child say 'he's drowned, he's drowned!'"

Hennesy says, “I bee-lined it to the fence and, like I said. I was either going over or through it.”

Hennesy says he saw what looked like a pool man.

Hennesy says “but all the paramedics showed up… so I knew… I put two and two together. From what I heard from the pool tech the baby was already at the bottom.”

Scene in Butler Beach. Neighbor says he heard "he's drowned, he's drowned." @SJCFireRescue says child found unresponsive... #actionnewsjax pic.twitter.com/GVHtPDHJiS — Michael Yoshida (@MichaelANjax) June 20, 2017

Diane Hennesy says “it’s too close. We were hearing kids all week long playing in the pool.”

Diane and her husband live next door.

"You step out that sliding glass door, take two small steps and you’re right down in the water there… there’s a deep end and shallow end. It’s over my head at one point, Diane said.

Late Tuesday evening flotation devices were still sitting in the water.

Diane says "I think I’m going to go take my grandson and get his lessons right away now beause we have them at the beach and running in the backyard and you just don’t want that to happen ever."

At last report the child was still in critical condition. SJSO says their investigation into this incident is ongoing.