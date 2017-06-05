Michael Case, the Bradford County man accused of sexual battery on a teenage girl and was on the run for two weeks is now in police custody.
Report: Admitted drug dealer caught in stolen car in St. Augustine
The Courtland County Sheriff's Office said that help from an anonymous tip helped apprehend Case, who told officials he'd been staying in a tent at a wooded campsite several miles away.
Deputies say family is what sent case up to New York, but they say they were not providing him resource, but in fact were helping authorities bring him in.
According to the CCSO's report, Case was arrested without incident and the process for his return to Bradford County is underway.
MORE: U.S. marshall searching for Bradford County child sex crime suspect
This is a developing story. Refresh this page, follow @ActionNewsJax on Twitter and watch Action News Jax for the latest.
#BradfordCounty Sheriff's Office statement on Michael case arrest in #NewYork. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/wkTM7Zdkr8— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 5, 2017
Sources previously told me Case has family in #NewYork. @ActionNewsJax https://t.co/f82DuvmEOr— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 5, 2017
#ANjaxBREAKING: Michael Case was arrested in central #NewYork state about 30 minutes ago. Cut off ankle monitor & fled 2 weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/7uBGCKuaHW— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) June 5, 2017
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself