Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
H 87
L 71

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
83°
Broken Clouds
H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    83°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 87° L 71°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    81°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 87° L 71°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    73°
    Morning
    Partly Cloudy. H 88° L 75°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

Breaking News
13 injured when car strikes pedestrians in Times Square
Close

13 injured when car strikes pedestrians in Times Square

13 injured when car strikes pedestrians in Times Square
Photo Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 30: Times Square is seen one day before tomorrow night's New Year's Eve celebration on December 30, 2014 in New York City. The crystal ball that is dropped at midnight is illuminated with 32,256 LED lights and is made up of 2,688 Waterford crystals. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

13 injured when car strikes pedestrians in Times Square

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Photo Credit: Andrew Burton/Getty Images

NEW YORK -  At least 13 people were injured Thursday afternoon after a car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

Few details were immediately available about the incident, which was reported around 12 p.m.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Injuries reported after car hits pedestrians in Times Square: reports
    Injuries reported after car hits pedestrians in Times Square: reports
    Multiple injuries were reported Thursday afternoon after a car struck pedestrians in New York’s Times Square, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news Few details were immediately available about the incident, which was reported around 12 p.m.
  • Student disciplined for posting racist signs over high school water fountains 
    Student disciplined for posting racist signs over high school water fountains 
    A Virginia high school student was disciplined this week after racist signs were found posted over two water fountains at the school.  WTKR in Norfolk reported that the signs, written on loose-leaf paper and reading “whites only” and “blacks only,” were discovered taped to the wall over water fountains at Churchland High School in Portsmouth.  The signs caused outrage on social media and led to an investigation by the school district. The student responsible was disciplined, though details of the discipline were not made public.  The school district also contacted students’ parents and released a public statement, in which officials said they received a report of the signs on Tuesday afternoon.  “The signs were taken down immediately, and school officials launched an investigation,” the statement said. “Based on the results of the investigation, the principal took disciplinary action regarding this isolated incident. “In coming days, administrators, staff and students will participate in workshops that address student conduct and that emphasize the importance of diversity and respect. In Portsmouth Public Schools, diversity is our strength. It’s important that our students, staff and families feel safe and welcome in our schools. We will make every effort to ensure that’s the case in each of our schools.”
  • Update: Mississippi boy found dead after being taken during car theft
    Update: Mississippi boy found dead after being taken during car theft
    Update (11:50 a.m. ET): Kingston Frazier was found dead in Madison County, Mississippi, authorities confirmed Thursday morning.  The Clarion-Ledger is reporting that the boy and the stolen car were found in Gluckstadt, Mississippi. The original story: Mississippi authorities are searching for a child taken when a car he was left in was stolen from a grocery store parking lot early Thursday. According to the Clarion-Ledger, an Amber Alert was issued for 7-year-old Kingston Frazier who was left in a running car around 1 a.m. when his mother, Ebony Archie, went into a Kroger’s grocery store in Jackson.  A two-door Honda pulled up to the car and the passenger got out then got into Archie’s car with the child inside, surveillance video showed. Both cars then drove off. The Amber Alert said the boy was last seen wearing a white tank top with khaki shorts and black and gold shoes. The license plate on the stolen Toyota Camry is HYX 783. It has damage to the rear quarter panel .  “When a child is taken, we pull all resources available to us. This is the type call that hits home with every officer involved,' Major Pete Luke told the Ledger. If you have any information about the abduction, contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855-642-5378. For the complete story, see the Clarion-Ledger.
  • Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77
    Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes dead at 77
    Roger Ailes, the Fox News founder and CEO who left the cable news powerhouse after 20 years amid allegations of sexual harassment, has died, family members said in a statement. He was 77. >> Read more trending news Ailes’ wife, Elizabeth Ailes, confirmed her husband’s death in a statement posted on the Drudge Report. “Roger was a loving husband to me, to his son Zachary, and a loyal friend to many,” Elizabeth Ailes wrote. “He was also a patriot, profoundly grateful to live in a country that gave him so much opportunity to work hard, to rise—and to give back.” A family friend, who was not identified, told “New York” magazine that Ailes was dealing with complications after having 'some kind of blood clot' last week in Florida.
  • ‘Extraordinary’ college student may skip jail time for stabbing boyfriend
    ‘Extraordinary’ college student may skip jail time for stabbing boyfriend
    A U.K. college student described as “extraordinary” by a judge may be spared jail time in the stabbing of her boyfriend during an alcohol and drug-fueled argument.  Oxford University student Lavinia Woodward, 24, stabbed her now-ex-boyfriend in the leg with a bread knife last fall, according to the BBC. She also threw a laptop, glass and jam jar at him.  Woodward, who aspires to be a heart surgeon, became addicted to drugs and had an abusive relationship with a previous boyfriend, her defense lawyer told the judge. The BBC reported that she met the victim, a Cambridge University student, on Tinder.  Her lawyer told Judge Ian Pringle that her dream of becoming a surgeon would be “almost impossible” once she disclosed her conviction to prospective employers.  Pringle pointed out that Woodward’s crime was “pretty awful” and would normally bring with it a prison sentence, but said that he believed the violent attack was a “complete one-off.” “To prevent this extraordinary, able young lady from following her long-held desire to enter the profession she wishes to would be a sentence which would be too severe,” Pringle said, according to the BBC.  >> Read more trending stories Woodward and the judge both faced criticism on social media, with some critics wondering if her punishment would be different if she were disadvantaged or a person of color.  The Guardian reported that Woodward would be allowed to return to school because she “is that bright.” The student has already had multiple articles published in medical journals.  Woodward, who lives in Italy with her mother, was subjected by the court to a restraining order. She also must remain drug-free and not commit additional crimes.  The judge also took the unusual step of putting off sentencing Woodward for four months, the Guardian said. She returns to court on Sept. 25. 
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.