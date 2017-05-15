2 killed when plane crashes into neighborhood near New Jersey airport

CARLSTADT, N.J. -
Two people died Monday afternoon when the plane they were flying in crashed into a residential neighborhood less than a mile from New Jersey’s Teterboro Airport, according to multiple reports.
Police told WPIX that the pilot and co-pilot of a Learjet 35 were killed in the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened in Carlstadt, about 1/4-mile from the airport, around 3:35 p.m.
Video posted to social media showed heavy, dark smoke coming from the scene of the crash. The sounds of small pops and explosions can be heard.
Plane crash @NBCNewYork @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/lVIdU2lFfK— Godwin (@GodwinClassic33) May 15, 2017
