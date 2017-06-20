Rapper Prodigy of Mobb Deep dies at 42

A treasure trove of Nazi artifacts has been discovered near the capital of Argentina. It’s being called the biggest collection found in the country’s history, The Associated Press is reporting. Approximately 75 items were found in the home of an unnamed collector in Beccar, a Buenos Aires suburb. Police believe the items were originally owned by high-ranking Nazis in Germany during World War II, the AP reported. >> Read more trending news Some of the items came with original photographs from the time period. Some show Adolf Hitler with the items. The collection included toys that experts said may have been used to indoctrinate children, a statue of the Nazi eagle above a swastika and a Nazi hourglass. The investigation that led to the discovery after officials found artwork they said was of illegal origin in a local gallery, the AP reported. Interpol started following the collector and raided his home in early June. Police said they saw a large bookshelf that caught their attention. When they moved it, they found a hidden passageway. The collector is free but is still under investigation, the AP reported. Argentina was a place of escape when high-ranking Nazis left Europe trying to escape war crimes allegations. Some of the most well known made their way to the South American country, like Josef Mengele, who lived there for a decade. Mengele is called the “Angel of Death” and was a Nazi doctor who performed experiments at Auschwitz. He died in Brazil in 1979 of a stroke while swimming, according to History. Adolf Eichmann was also living in Buenos Aires before he was captured by Israeli Mossad agents, the AP reported. Eichmann was executed by hanging in 1962. Officials did not say who the discovered items originally belonged to, but they noted that they found medical devices within the artifacts, the AP reported.