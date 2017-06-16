Trump tweets: 'I am being investigated for firing the FBI director'

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is under investigation for firing former FBI director James Comey.

>> Read more trending news

“I am being investigating for firing the FBI director by the man who told me to fire the FBI director!” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Witch hunt.”

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

It was not immediately clear who he was referring to by “the man who told me to fire the FBI director.”

The Hill reported that it was likely he was talking about Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who last month appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in last year’s presidential election.

Check back for updates on this developing story.