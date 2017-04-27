Listen Live
United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline
United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
VIDEO: Passenger Removed From United Airlines Flight

United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:
Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

CHICAGO -  A Kentucky doctor who made headlines earlier this month when he was dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago has settled with the airline, attorneys said Thursday in a news release.

﻿﻿Dr. David Dao suffered numerous injuries when he was dragged off a flight bound for Kentucky on April 9 after refusing to give up his seat.

United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline

Photo Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The Latest News Headlines

  Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    Michael Flynn being investigated by DOD; was warned in 2014 about taking foreign payments
    The inspector general of the Department of Defense has opened an investigation into whether former national security adviser Michael Flynn reported money he received for a speaking appearance in Russia. Rep. Elijah Cummings, (D-Maryland), released three documents Thursday that confirmed the investigation, ABC News is reporting. One of the letters Cummings, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, released was a letter from the Defense Intelligence Agency stating that they found no record that Flynn had sought permission to speak in Russia, nor had he reported income from that speech. A U.S. official, which Flynn as a retired military officer would be considered, must, by law, both seek permission and report income derived from any activity with a foreign government. Flynn once headed the DIA. CNN is reporting that Flynn also received a warning from the DIA in 2014 against receiving payments from foreign governments without congressional approvalFlynn is alleged to have taken $45,000 for speaking at an engagement in Russia in 2015. "These documents raise grave questions about why General Flynn concealed the payments he received from foreign sources after he was warned explicitly by the Pentagon," Cummings said in a statement. "Our next step is to get the documents we are seeking from the White House so we can complete our investigation. I thank the Department of Defense for providing us with unclassified versions of these documents." Cummings released the documents Thursday, two days after he and House Oversight chairman Jason Chaffetz held a press conference to say they believe Flynn broke the law when he failed to get permission for the speech in Russia.Flynn's lawyer, Robert Kelner, has said that Flynn did discuss his speech with officials at the DIA. Cummings said no proof of that has been found.  Flynn resigned as national security adviser in February after it was revealed that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about a meeting he had with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the United States. 
  United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline
    United passenger dragged from plane reaches settlement with airline
    A Kentucky doctor who made headlines earlier this month when he was dragged off a United Airlines flight in Chicago has settled with the airline, attorneys said Thursday in a news release. >> Read more trending stories ﻿﻿Dr. David Dao suffered numerous injuries when he was dragged off a flight bound for Kentucky on April 9 after refusing to give up his seat.
  Israeli missile launch: What is the Patriot Missile Defense System?
    Israeli missile launch: What is the Patriot Missile Defense System?
    The Israeli military deployed its missile defense system Thursday to intercept a drone fired from Syria, officials said. According to The Associated Press, the incident came after Syria accused Israel of attacking a military installation near Damascus International Airport early Thursday. While Israel has several defense systems, military officials used the country's aging Patriot Missile Defense System in Thursday's incident. What does the latest Patriot Missile Defense System do? Here's a quick look. What was it designed for?According to the U.S. Army, the latest version of the Patriot Air and Missile Defense System is designed to detect, track and destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (drones), cruise missiles and short-range or tactical ballistic missiles. What weapon is used in the system?The U.S. Army's Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC-3) missile, the newest weapon in the Patriot arsenal, is used in the system.  How does it work?The system, guided by computers, launches Patriot missiles that seek out and destroy targets by slamming into them and exploding. What does the missile contain?The PAC-3 Missile has a solid propellant rocket motor, 180 small-attitude control motors, a radar seeker, aerodynamic controls and an inertial guidance system, according to Aeroweb.com. What makes them "mobile?"The missiles are transported by and launched from the M901 launching station, which is mounted on a semitrailer and towed by a tractor. The tractor can carry up to 16 PAC-3 missiles.  Who operates it?A crew of three operators analyzes incoming threats and responds by launching missiles if necessary. How does the missile find its target?The PAC-3 missile is directed by a computer to an intercept point. Motors guide the missile directly into the incoming target. Which countries have the systems?The Patriot Missile Defense System is in service (or on order) in the Republic of China (Taiwan), Germany, Greece, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Spain. Poland will soon be getting the system. South Korea purchased a secondhand system from Germany. Is it the main weapons system in Israel?The county has come to rely on its "Iron Dome" system, which is designed to shoot down short-range rockets, and its "Arrow" system, which was built to intercept ballistic missiles outside the Earth's atmosphere. The new "David's Sling" missile defense system was introduced earlier this month. It is designed to intercept tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and medium- to long-range rockets. Has Israel used the Patriot system before?Yes, it has. Israel's system is an older version of the Patriot missile defense system. The last time the country used it was in July 2016, when missiles were fired at a drone believed to have been launched from Syria. Both missiles missed the drone. What does it cost?Each MIM-104F Patriot PAC-3 missile costs around $3.4 million. The launcher costs $3.8 million. (Sources: U.S. Army; Aeroweb.com; The Associated Press)
  St. Vincent's providing free healthcare services during 'Medical Mission at Home' event
    St. Vincent's providing free healthcare services during 'Medical Mission at Home' event
    It's called the 'Medical Mission at Home'.   For the second year in a row, St. Vincent's HealthCare plans to offer free healthcare services to the uninsured and under-insured as part of a one day special event in downtown Jacksonville.   Free services offered will include:   -Basic medical care and testing, including a limited number of mammograms  -Emergency dental care  -Behavioral health consultations  -Vision and hearing screenings  -Spiritual care  -Food and clothing  -Social services and residents resources from the City of Jacksonville  -Haircuts   St. Vincent's HealthCare Interim President & CEO Tom VanOsdol says, 'We were thankful to serve more than 200 people at last year's Medical Mission at Home and we're planning to bring more services to more people this year.'   The event will be held Saturday, April 29th, from 9 am- 3pm at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.
  Jax Beach police working to identify two fraud suspects
    Jax Beach police working to identify two fraud suspects
    They have their photos, but not much else.   The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the public for help solving a fraud investigation.   We're told two unknown male suspects used a stolen credit card number to make a cash withdrawal at an ATM on April 21, 2017.   If you recognize either of the men caught on surveillance video, you're urged to contact Detective Corporal Dan Watts at (904) 247-6341.
The Latest News Videos

