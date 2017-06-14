What is the Congressional Baseball Game?

The Congressional Baseball Game has been a tradition in Washington, D.C., since 1909.

Members of the House and Senate -- usually sporting the uniform of a team from their home state or district -- play a game as a fundraiser for charity. Teams are divided by political party.

>> Read more trending news

District of Columbia charities that have benefited from the game have included The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

This year’s game was scheduled for Thursday night at Nationals Park. A moment to recognize the victims of the Manchester and London terror attacks is planned.

Republicans won the 2016 game, breaking a streak of wins from the Democrats that started in 2009. Overall, Republican have won 42 games to the Democrats' 39, with one tie.

These are the members of Congress who were participating in this year’s game:

DEMOCRATS

Pete Aguilar, California

Nanette Diaz Barragan, California

Don Beyer, Virginia

Brendan Boyle, Pennsylvania

Tony Cardenas, California

Joe Crowley, New. York

Joe Donnelly, Indiana

Mike Doyle, Pennsylvania

Ruben Gallego, Arizona

Jared Huffman, California

Hakeem Jeffries, New York

Daniel Kildee, Michigan

Ruben Kihuen, Nevada

Chris Murphy, Connecticut

Jimmy Panetta, California

Bill Pascrell, New Jersey

Ed Perlmutter, Colorado

Jared Polis, Colorado

Cedric Richmond, Louisiana

Raul Ruiz, California

Tim Ryan, Ohio

Linda Sanchez, California

Marc Veasey, Texas

Tom Suozzi, New York

Eric Swalwell, California

Timothy Walz, Minnesota

REPUBLICANS

Joe Barton, Texas

Jack Bergman, Michigan

Mike Bishop, Michigan

Kevin Brady, Texas

Mo Brooks, Alabama

Mike Conaway, Texas

Ryan Costello, Pennsylvania

Rodney Davis, Illinois

Ron Desantis, Florida

Jeff Duncan, South Carolina

Jeff Flake, Arizona

Chuck Fleischmann, Tennessee

Matt Gaetz, Florida

Bill Johnson, Ohio

Trent Kelly, Mississippi

Darren LaHood, Illinois

Doug LaMalfa, California

Barry Loudermilk, Georgia

Roger Marshall, Kansas

Pat Meehan, Pennsylvania

John Moolenaar, Michigan

Steve Palazzo, Mississippi

Gary Palmer, Alabama

Rand Paul, Kentucky

Erik Paulsen, Minnesota

Steve Pearce, New Mexico

Thomas Rooney, Florida

Dennis Ross, Florida

Steve Scalise, Louisiana

John Shimkus, Illinois

Mark Walker, North Carolina

Brad Wenstrup, Ohio

Roger Williams, Texas

Kevin Yoder, Kansas

﻿The Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.

