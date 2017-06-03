BREAKING: Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge

LONDON - Authorities are responding to reports that a van struck multiple pedestrians on the London Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The Associate Press reports witnesses saw a vehicle hitting pedestrians and injured people on the ground. One witness told the BBC a white van veered off the road and struck as many as six people.

According to the AP another witness, Will Heaven, said he saw people who appeared to have been hit, and one being put into an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he told Sky News.

Transport for London said busy London Bridge station was closed at the request of police.

Keep following this Twitter feed. We will release facts when we can - our info must be accurate — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Please remain calm, but be alert & vigilant. We are using all necessary skills & resources at #LondonBridge #BoroughMarket #Vauxhall — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

More than one dead at London Bridge, police say, amid reports of stabbings in Borough and incident in Vauxhall https://t.co/Dtp4IubDPi — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

Officers are now responding to an incident in the #Vauxhall area. 3/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Officers have then responded to reports of stabbings in #BoroughMarket. Armed officers responded and shots have been fired. 2/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Info available at this stage: from 2208hrs officers responded to reports of a vehicle in collision with pedestrians on #London Bridge. 1/3 — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Police searching for three suspects who may be armed after #LondonBridge incident, BBC understands https://t.co/EAkjGxcMkf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

As well as #LondonBridge officers have also responsed to an incident in #BoroughMarket. We have armed police at the scenes. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

Met Police tweet "as well as #LondonBridge officers have also responded to an incident in #BoroughMarket" https://t.co/EAkjGxcMkf — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

Reports a van has hit pedestrians on London Bridge in central London, with armed police understood to be at scene https://t.co/aSL75jKWNH — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 3, 2017

MORE: London transport authority has closed London Bridge and evacuated the London Bridge station https://t.co/IyXMoCbSDs pic.twitter.com/8RhJxmZ10z — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 3, 2017

BREAKING NEWS: London Police responding to incident on London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/kcb8h4Alk7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2017