Follow us on

Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News 104.5 WOKV
Jacksonville's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

FULL COVERAGE

Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation hearing session on El Faro sinking

    Posted: 9:39 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017

    BBB warns of Valentine's Day scams

    Related

    View Larger
    Valentine's Day photo
    ActionNewsJax.com
    Valentine's Day

    More News Headlines

    More

    By Beth Rousseau

    ActionNewsJax.com

    As Valentine’s Day draws closer, many people are hoping to find love online.

    You might be looking for love but others are just trying to take your money. The Better Business Bureau said it sees a spike in online romance-related scams at this time of year.

    Inboxes are flooded with phishing emails disguised as greeting cards or online forms to order flowers.

    >> Read more trending stories 

    “They click on the card’s link so they can get into your computer,” Diane Kaplan with the Better Business Bureau told  ActionNewsJax.com.

    The most common trick for cybercrooks is fake dating profiles.

    “If they have your credit card information and you have that on there they can do as much as your credit limit,” Kaplan said.

    According to the BBB, there are simple ways to stay safe while looking for a sweetheart:

    • Verify emergency situations before sending money
    • Keep bank information private
    • Stay on dating websites when talking online

    Anyone who claims love within minutes or says they’re traveling overseas probably isn’t so sweet and should be avoided.

     

    There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. Sign in or register.

     
     
    WFOX and WJAX

    From our News Partner, Action News Jax:

    From Our News Partner ActionNews

    Trending News

     
     