CANOGA PARK, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Ivanka Trump attends the Launch of Her Spring 2011 Lifestyle Collection of Footwear at the Topanga Nordstrom on February 17, 2011 in Canoga Park, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Ivanka Trump brand continues to suffer fallout, even as President Donald Trump comes to her defense.

After Nordstrom announced last week that it would no longer carry the Ivanka Trump clothing and jewelry line due to sales performance, Neiman Marcus announced it would stop selling her jewelry line on its website and at one retail store.

Now discount retail outlets are pulling support for the Ivanka Trump brand. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls employees were instructed in a memo released last week to no longer display Ivanka Trump merchandise separately but mix in with regular merchandise, according to a New York Times report. Employees were also instructed to discard Ivanka Trump merchandise signs.

The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the memo with a T.J. Maxx spokeswoman, Doreen Thompson.

President Trump took to Twitter Wednesday morning to criticize Nordstrom for its move to remove his daughter’s merchandise from its stores, saying the company had treated his daughter unfairly.

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Trump's tweet was considered to be a conflict of interest by some pundits. During the White House daily briefing Wednesday, press secretary Sean Spicer said the president has every right to stand up for his family, calling the Nordstrom decision an "attack on his daughter."

When asked by a reporter for comment, a Nordstrom spokesperson offered this statement:

