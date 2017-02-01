Smokeless tobacco products voluntarily recalled

Copenhagen brand tobacco (pictured) are among the smokeless tobacco products being recalled for sharp metals in the cans. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

By Kara Driscoll

Dayton Daily News

U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company has voluntarily recalled certain smokeless tobacco products after metal objects were found in select cans.

The products were manufactured in an Illinois facility, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has been notified. The products were distributed nationally.

The issue was discovered after eight consumers complained foreign metal objects — including sharp metal — were found in the cans. Complaints have been received from customers in Ohio, Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Impacted brands include Cope Brand Products, Copenhagen Brand Products, Husky Brand Products and Skoal Brand Products.

Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.

The list of recalled products can be seen at the FDA website.