Carlos Santana announces fall show at Daily's Place

News
Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Carlos Santana will at Daily's Place in in Jacksonville in October.

The ten -time Grammy Award winner and his band will bring their "Transmogrify Tour"  to Kacksonville on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Pre-sale tickets will be available at June 15 at 10 a.m. to Jags365 and Daily's Rewards members.

Tickets will be available to the general public June 16 at 10 a.m. at the Daily's Place website.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Maryland, DC to sue Trump, accuse president of profiting from office
    Maryland, DC to sue Trump, accuse president of profiting from office
    The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia on Monday plan to sue President Donald Trump, accusing the commander-in-chief of violating a constitutional anti-corruption clause that bars him from accepting money from foreign governments, according to multiple reports. >> Read more trending news According to a copy of the suit obtained by The Washington Post, the president is accused of “unprecedented constitutional violations” due to his ownership of a “global business empire.” An attorney for Trump said in January that the president was resigning from the Trump Organization and handing leadership over to his sons to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest. The suit, which is expected to be filed Monday in federal court in Maryland, claims Trump is in violation of the Constitution’s foreign and domestic emoluments clause, which bars anyone “holding any office of profit or trust” from accepting “any present, emolument, office or title, of any kind whatever, from any king, prince or foreign state.” Among other things, officials pointed to state-funded stays and events at Trump hotels by officials of Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Georgia. “Never before has a president acted with such disregard for this constitutional prescription,” the suit said. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl A. Racine, both Democrats, were expected to address the lawsuit at a news conference scheduled for noon on Monday, according to CNN. As part of the process, Frosh and Racine told The Post they planned to ask for copies of Trump’s personal tax returns, a release that Trump has adamantly and consistently pushed against. They will ask a court for an injunction barring Trump from accepting foreign money. The lawsuit is the first of its kind brought by government entities, according to The Post. It is at least the third filed by groups and businesses worried that Trump might be profiting personally from his presidency. A suit similar to the one expected from Maryland and D.C. was filed in January by government watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, CNN reported. A Washington wine bar filed suit against Trump and his Trump International hotel in March, claiming that the president got an unfair business advantage because of the president’s association with the business, according to The New York Times. In a 70-page brief Friday, the Justice Department asked a judge to dismiss the case filed by CREW, arguing that the emoluments clause doesn’t apply to “fair-market commercial transactions” such as those paid to stay at Trump hotels or play at Trump golf clubs, Bloomberg reported.
  • Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify publicly amid ongoing Russia probe
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify publicly Tuesday in a hearing before one of the congressional committees tasked with investigating alleged Russian meddling in November’s presidential election, the chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence announced Monday. >> Read more trending news  
  • South Carolina woman fires at repo man in Middleburg
    South Carolina woman fires at repo man in Middleburg
    A car repo in Middleburg ends with at least one shot fired. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to Quarterhorse Trail Monday morning to a “disturbance in progress”. The arrest report we’ve obtained shows a man went to the home to repossess a vehicle, when someone who was in the home fired at his vehicle.  The victim told investigators he had the repossessed vehicle already loaded on his tow truck, when the car’s owner came out. The owner tool her belongings from the car and went back in the home, and then 57-year-old Ginger Westmoreland came outside. The victim says Westmoreland got a firearm out of her vehicle and approached the repo man’s vehicle, while threatening him. The arrest report says Westmoreland fired at least one shot, hitting the repo man’s tire.  The arrest report shows Westmoreland did speak with investigators, but what she said has been redacted. While she was in the home with the owner of the car involved, Westmoreland’s address is listed as South Carolina.  She has been arrested for two felony counts- shooting in to a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
  • “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical system develops near Mexico... Eye on Gulf of Mexico
    “Talking the Tropics With Mike”: Tropical system develops near Mexico... Eye on Gulf of Mexico
  • West Mims fire sees big jump in containment
    West Mims fire sees big jump in containment
    The persistent wet weather has finally had a big payoff for the fight against the massive wildfire on the Florida-Georgia line.  On Monday, the US Fish and Wildlife Service Fire Management Division Southeast Region said the West Mims fire is now 90% contained. On Saturday, the fire had jumped to 85% containment, after sitting at 65% for some time. USFWS says the past 24 hours brought heavy rainfall that boosted numbers once again. The Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge says the only hotspots now are in the southeast section of the fire, but fire managers are confident the perimeter around the fire has increased.  A daily briefing from the incident management team called the fire activity Sunday “minimal”, although there is a possibility for lightening to spark new fires.  The amount of personnel on scene continues to drop with fire activity. As of Monday, there were 116 personnel assigned to the fire. 165 personnel were on Sunday- at the peak of fire activity, more than one thousand people were working the scene. Two helicopters, 11 wildland fire engines, two bulldozers, and one hand crew are also being used.  The West Mims fire sparked by lightning a little over two months ago in the Okefenokee. It grew to 152,515 acres, where it has stayed for several weeks.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
