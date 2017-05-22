CDC warns of cryptosporidium outbreaks linked to swimming pools

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more people are reporting problems linked to a parasite called cryptosporidium, which can linger in pools or water playgrounds.

Crypto can live in the intestine of humans and animals and is passed in the stool of an infected person or animal.

The CDC said the parasite can cause some stomach issues if a person swallows water from an infected pool.

“Symptoms include watery diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and sometimes fever,” said bioterrorism epidemiologist Aja Arrindell.

The CDC says there were 32 outbreaks caused by crypto linked to swimming pools in 2016. That’s double the outbreaks reported in 2014.

The Duval County Health Department also gave us the number of confirmed, probable and suspected cases over the last year.

In 2016, there were 28 cases and this year there have already been seven.

Grandmother Charlie Gobeille said when her granddaughter goes into a community pool she showers before but also after swimming.

“Always wash after you get out of the pool, especially if it’s a public pool,” Gobeille said.

Arrindell said if you suspect you may have crypto, symptoms could last a few weeks.

“Usually when someone ingests this parasite, the symptoms start in seven days on average and can last two weeks, but we’ve seen sporadic events that last up to 30 days,” Arrindell said.

The CDC said it’s important to remind kids not to swallow pool water. If you know your child has crypto, don’t let them swim for two weeks after diarrhea stops.

The CDC said it's important to use good hygiene skills and wash your hands often.

They say alcohol-based hand sanitizer won't kill cryptosporidium

CDC recommends that aquatic professionals hyper-chlorinate the water when responding to a diarrheal incident in a pool.

This requires the use of much higher levels of chlorine than what is recommend for general use in pools.