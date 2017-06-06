Two lottery tickets worth more than $290,000 combined have yet to be claimed in Northeast Florida.

The person who won $63,000 on a ticket purchased June 5 at Terry's Country Store in Atlantic Beach has yet to claim the prize.

Another person has not yet claimed $227,000 won on a ticket bought Jan. 13 at Publix on Ava Way in St. Augustine.

Other unclaimed tickets in the Northeast Florida area include a $44,600 prize on a ticket bought at Kangaroo Express in Palm Coast and a $53,000 winner bought at a food store in High Springs.

The Florida Lottery provides a full list of winners and unclaimed tickets on its website.