News
By: Brittney Donovan News | WJAX
Updated:

Two lottery tickets worth more than $290,000 combined have yet to be claimed in Northeast Florida.

The person who won $63,000 on a ticket purchased June 5 at Terry's Country Store in Atlantic Beach has yet to claim the prize.

Another person has not yet claimed $227,000 won on a ticket bought Jan. 13 at Publix on Ava Way in St. Augustine.

Other unclaimed tickets in the Northeast Florida area include a $44,600 prize on a ticket bought at Kangaroo Express in Palm Coast and a $53,000 winner bought at a food store in High Springs.

The Florida Lottery provides a full list of winners and unclaimed tickets on its website.

The Latest News Headlines

  • Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    Report: Jeff Sessions offered to resign after rising tension with Trump
    According to ABC News, Attorney General Jeff Sessions suggested he could resign amid rising tension with President Trump. >> Read more trending news Unnamed sources told ABC News that frustration that “runs both ways” may have prompted a resignation from Sessions. The Associated Press reported that White House spokesman Sean Spicer declined to say Tuesday whether President Donald Trump has confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions. 'I have not had that discussion with him,' Spicer told reporters during a White House briefing, adding: 'if I haven't had a discussion with him about a subject, I tend not to speak about it.' Trump has been angry with Sessions, one of his most vocal and earliest supporters, ever since Sessions recused himself in March from the investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible connections between Moscow and Trump campaign aides. Please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Coast Guard Cutter Valiant back in Jax after seizing five tons of cocaine
    Coast Guard Cutter Valiant back in Jax after seizing five tons of cocaine
    They seized an estimated $147 million worth of cocaine while on patrol, now the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant is back home at Naval Station Mayport.  The Coast Guard says the cutter Valiant’s 75-member crew also helped interdict another $170 million in contraband and apprehend ten suspected drug smugglers. In all, they seized five vessels which had nearly five tons of cocaine.  While on patrol, the crew did more than just anti-drug trafficking patrol. The Coast Guard says the cutter Valiant also saved four sea turtles- including a baby turtle- who were tangled in garbage and abandoned fishing gear. They took the debris on board to be disposed of while on shore.  “One day you’re chasing drug traffickers, and the next day you get to save the life of a beautiful animal in the middle of the Pacific Ocean,” says Petty Officer 3rd Class Dillon Whitaker, who’s statement was given in the Coast Guard’s press release.  Cutter Valiant deployed to the eastern Pacific Ocean off Central and South America under the Joint Interagency Task Force South, which oversees anti-drug trafficking operations and aids multi-national law enforcement partners.  The cutter Valiant’s patrol was 63 days.
  • LIVE UPDATES: Ossoff, Handel debate in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race
    LIVE UPDATES: Ossoff, Handel debate in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District race
    It is one of the most hotly contested races Georgia has seen in years, and WSB-TV is the only place to see the live, prime-time debate between Jon Ossoff and Karen Handel in the special election for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District. >>Watch the debate live on WSB-TV beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The debate will be hosted by WSB-TV anchor Justin Farmer and will include panelists Condace Pressley from WSB Radio, Greg Bluestein from the Atlanta-Journal Constitution and Richard Elliot, WSB-TVs political reporter. The debate will take place 8 to 9 p.m Tuesday. The debate will air live on WSB-TV and will be livestreamed on WSBTV.com and the official WSB-TV Facebook page. >>Watch the debate livestream >>Georgia’s 6th Congressional District debate: Full coverage on WSB-TV >>Follow WSB-TV on Facebook CANDIDATES Tom Price vacated the seat when he became secretary of health and human services for the Trump administration. In the 6th Congressional District special election on April 18, Ossoff fell just short of the majority needed for an outright victory. He drew 48.1 percent of the vote, earning a spot in the runoff. Handel won a spot in the runoff by capturing 19.8 percent of the vote, taking second place in a field of 18 candidates. >> Read more trending news BACKGROUND Democrats are aiming for a major upset in the June 20 election in Atlanta's traditionally conservative suburbs. Both parties have hired field workers and are spending millions on advertising in a campaign considered a barometer of voters' stance on President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans. Trump narrowly won the 6th District over Hillary Clinton in November but underperformed Price. Here is a LIVE minute-by-minute look at tonight’s debate:
  • Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals
    Sleeping in on the weekends could be a costly mistake, research reveals
      After a busy work week, many people look forward to the weekend for the chance to sleep in. But those extra snooze hours could lead to some serious health issues, according to a new study.  >> Read more trending news Researchers from the Sleep and Health Research Program used data from the Sleep and Healthy Activity, Diet, Environment, and Socialization experiment to explore how sleep irregularity affects the body. They assessed the survey responses from 984 adults between the ages of 22 and 60 to determine which participants had experienced social jet lag, which occurs when you go to bed and wake up later on weekends than during the week, and other conditions such as insomnia, cardiovascular disease, fatigue, and sleepiness. >> Related: This is the single healthiest way to sleep better, according to science Scientists discovered that 85 percent of people wake up later on the weekends, and they have linked the pattern to terrible moods and chronic fatigue.  Analysts also revealed that the condition could increase the risk of heart disease, with each additional hour of social jet lag raising the chances by 11 percent.  “These results indicate that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health,” lead author Sierra B. Forbush told EurekAlert. “This suggests that a regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems.” A 2012 study found the average cost of heart disease in adults is more than $4,200, according to Monyish.com >> Related: If you don’t get enough sleep, your brain could start eating itself Want to lower your risk? Doctors recommend sleeping seven hours each night and to fight the urge to catch some more z’s during your time off. 
  • Officials looking into tornado sighting in southern St. Johns County
    Officials looking into tornado sighting in southern St. Johns County
    The National Weather Service in Jacksonville, St. Johns County Emergency Management, and St. Johns County Fire Rescue are all looking into a possible tornado touchdown in southern St. Johns County.   ﻿GALLERY: ﻿Possible tornado hits southern St. Johns County The NWS tells WOKV, they received a report from one of their storm spotters in Flagler County of a tornado sighting at U.S. 1 and SR 206 Tuesday afternoon, sometime before 2:30 pm.  They have sent someone to survey the location. They have received reports of trees down in the area, but they haven't yet confirmed whether there was tornadic activity.   SJCFR reports power lines are also down on West Seacove Avenue, just off SR 206. WOKV also received a call from a listener who spotted a possible tornado in the same location.
The Latest News Videos

