Child badly hurt, father killed in Nassau County accident

Family and friends are raising money for a Fernandina Beach family after a deadly crash on Amelia Island.

David Coyle was killed and his wife and child were seriously hurt Monday after he lost control of his Toyota Sienna on State Road 200 near Amelia Island Parkway.

Coyle's van crossed a grass median and the westbound lanes of SR 200 and hit a tree, troopers said.

Lynne Coyle was taken to UF Health and is listed in fair condition. A child was in the car at the time of the crash and is listed in critical condition at the same hospital. A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.

The Coyle family are longtime residents of Fernandina Beach, the page says. The Coyles' children go to St. Michael's Academy, where their mother is a first-grade teacher.

They attend St. Michael's Catholic Church and are well known throughout the community, the page says.

"Their family needs as much community support as we can possibly offer during this difficult time," Teresa Kebert wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The page has already raised almost $20,000.

The funds will go toward medical bills and funeral arrangements for David Coyle, the page said.