A child has died after sustaining a head injury at the Sun Dial Restaurant.

The restaurant is on the 72nd floor of Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel in Atlanta and the floor rotates clockwise to offer views of the city.

Police said a 5-year-old wandered away from his family's table and got lodged between the wall and a table as the floor rotated.

The floor automatically shut off.

The Westin's security staff and employees were able to dislodge the child.

He was transported to Grady Hospital with major head trauma. He later died.

Police said the boy and his parents were visiting town from Charlotte.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is now investigating.

The hotel manager, George Reed, released the following statement:

"There was a tragic accident at the hotel involving a young boy. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.

"As soon as we learned of the accident, we immediately responded until emergency personnel arrived. We are working with the authorities as they look into this tragic accident and we will continue to assist them in any way we can. Words cannot express the depths of our sorrow. Our thoughts remain with the family."