Chipotle restaurants caution customers about possible hacks

Chipotle Mexican Grill is ramping up its security measures after hackers using malware stole customer payment information in March.

On Friday, the restaurant chain announced that most of its 2,249 restaurants were affected, company spokesman Chris Arnold said.

According to the chain’s website, the breach happened between March 24 and April 18.

Malware collected credit card numbers, names, expiration dates and the verification code each time the card's magnetic strip was swiped.

Some say these sorts of hacks are more common now.

“It's not a surprise to me,” Letitita Walker said. “People are so intelligent now when it comes to technology. It seems like the firewall systems aren't working.”

While Chipotle says it has removed the malware, it is still working with cybersecurity firms to enhance security measures.

In the meantime, some customers are changing the way they pay.

“You can't hack cash, so I'll be using cash from now on,” customer Simonida Brankovic said.

Chipotle is warning customers to watch their bank accounts closely and report any unauthorized purchases.