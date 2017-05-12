While the beach fills up with people, the Jacksonville Beach Pier remains broken and empty.

City leaders told Action News Jax in April that they had selected RS&H as the design consultant for the project.

City councilman Bill Gulliford said RS&H will probably get the go-ahead to start doing a study of the pier in June.

“If we can go ahead ... then we'll start replacing decking probably at the end of the summer,” said Gulliford.

Gulliford said, adding that if parts of the pier are deemed structurally sound and redecking can be done, those parts of the pier can begin to reopen.

“Everybody wants the pier back, I understand that. But you got to do it right,” he said.

He believes the entire pier could be reopened in less than two years.

We asked where the money would come from to fix it.

“I think it's all coming out of the city's money 'til we get FEMA reimbursement,” Gulliford said.

He said in the end, he hopes the pier will be better than before and will be used more, as well.

Guilford said there’s also talk of enhancing the entrance to the pier.