Two people were hurt after a fight involving juveniles and adults at a Clay County apartment complex.
Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to 4190 Plantation Oaks at approximately 4:30 p.m. after reports of a large fight.
Deputies said a gun was fired during the fight.
Two people are hurt and one has injuries not considered life-threatening, a CCSO spokesperson said.
#CCSOFL looking into shooting - Millstone Apts in OP. Fight, firearm discharged. 1 male non-life threatening injuries. Another male injured.— Clay County SO, FL (@ccsofl) May 11, 2017
Deputies could not say how old the two people who were injured are.
Action News Jax is working to learn more about the fight.
#ANjaxBREAKING: @ccsofl says a gun was fired during a large fight at an apt complex on Plantation Oaks Blvd. 2 injured. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/aO5jq8awby— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 11, 2017
VIDEO of scene where large fight broke out at Clay Co. apt complex. Heavy @ccsofl presence. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/gnaiXOqVfs— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 11, 2017
More VIDEO of the scene where @ccsofl says a large fight broke out & two people were injured. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/dEZ9OFgeoW— Russell Colburn (@RussellANjax) May 11, 2017
