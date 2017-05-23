Deputies arrested three men after an 18-year-old woman overdosed on fentanyl in Clay County.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said 18-year-old Ariell Brundige overdosed in November 2016 after Trumaine Devone Muller sold her fentanyl.

An autopsy revealed Brundige had well over the lethal dose of fentanyl in her system, deputies said.

Investigation led deputies to Muller. They searched his home on Feb. 8 and arrested him for multiple drug offenses and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In May, a grand jury indicted Muller for first degree murder in Brundige's death.

"I'm changing his street name from Lucky to Unlucky," Sheriff Daryl Daniels said at a Tuesday press conference. "For a person who would sell heroin, or bring fentanyl, or think that is OK to bring these products into Clay County. I have more disdain for you than I do a regular criminal."

Muller's arrest is the first time that a drug dealer has been charged in an overdose death in the county, deputies said.

Warrants for manslaughter were issued for Tyler Hamilton and Christopher Williams, who were with Brundige when she bought fentanyl from Muller, deputies said.

Daniels said he has a message for anyone who brings fentanyl or other dangerous drugs to Clay County: "Get the hell out of Clay County."

