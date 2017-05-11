The number of jury questions continue to mount in the federal fraud trial of now-former Congresswoman Corrine Brown. While the jury went through the first day and a half of deliberations without any questions, there have been three since Wednesday morning. Wednesday morning is also when an alternate juror was brought on to the panel after District Judge Timothy Corrigan dismissed one of the original jurors. The juror was dismissed at least in part because of comments about “higher beings” that at least one other juror found to be concerning. The full reasoning for the dismissal was discussed in a closed session of the court. On Thursday, the jury sent the Corrigan its third question- whether they could review the transcript of the testimony from Marva Brown Johnson. Brown Johnson and the company she works for, Bright House, are directly involved in four counts of the indictment. Brown’s Defense Attorney James Smith III wanted the jury to have access to the full transcript. He cited the length of the trial and amount of information the jury has taken in as a reason they should get the transcript to help supplement their deliberations. Assistant US Attorney A. Tysen Duva disagreed. He said it’s not common for the jury to be given access to transcripts, and allowing one could open the gate for the jury to request others. He additionally pointed out that the jury was frequently instructed that they would rely on their memory and notes in the deliberations. The transcript of this testimony is not yet done, and Corrigan estimated it would take his court reporter about 90 minutes to do. He has ordered she start working on the transcript while he determines whether to give the jury access. Corrigan added that this is a discretionary area, and he wants to be helpful, so he’s reluctant to deny them access to information. This story will be updated as Corrigan ultimately determines whether to allow access. Two of the mail fraud charges and two of the wire fraud charges Brown is facing deal directly with Brown Johnson and Bright House. In one instance, Bright House cut a check to One Door to be used toward a table at an awards dinner at the 2014 Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference. Brown’s Chief of Staff Ronnie Simmons says the money was diverted to other things, while they got Brown Johnson a seat at a table through other, less expensive means. Another case deals with a solicitation by One Door for scholarship money, to which Bright House cut another $10,000 check. Brown, Simmons, and One Door’s President Carla Wiley are accused of soliciting more than $800,000 in donations to One Door- which they promoted as a non-profit- and using the money instead for personal expenses and events. Simmons and Wiley both pleaded guilty. This is a developing story that will be updated through the day.