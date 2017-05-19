Clay County teens held at gunpoint for cutting through yard

Several Clay County teens were held at gunpoint while taking a shortcut home from the bus stop after school, authorities said.

A new neighbor moved onto the property in Keystone Heights and said they were trespassing.

Devin Dejesus said he and his two friends took the same shortcut home from the school bus stop that they’ve been taking for nearly two years.

"I got a gun pointed at me," Dejesus said.

He said that’s when they met their new neighbor.

"And he runs over to his van and grabs a gun he yells ‘Y'all are trespassing stop right there’," Brice Blanton said.

The teens said the man then fired his gun at their feet.

"A shell hit me, not an actual bullet, but a shell hit me in the chest. Scared for my life," Dejesus said.

Action News Jax Law and Safety expert Dale Carson said that a resident can only fire a weapon on his or her property only if he or she feels threatened.

"(I'm) too scared to go anywhere near there. Even when I go to sleep, I’m seeing him in my dreams, him pointing a gun at me," Dejesus said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office incident report said it was aggravated assault and a pistol was seized.