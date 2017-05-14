Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a swimmer who went missing Sunday in Vilano Beach.

St. Johns County Commander Chuck Mulligan said there were originally two missing swimmers near the Vilano Beach jetties but one of the swimmers came back to shore. The other swimmer, an adult, is still missing.

St. Johns Fire Rescue said it responded at 5:05 to a report of swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point.

The missing swimmer was last seen 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, fire rescue said.

Multiple units and boats have been looking for the adult since they got the call. Trauma 1 helicopters are searching the area.

