Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
H 81
L 68

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

Sponsored By: Two Men and a Truck
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
76°
Few Clouds
H 81° L 68°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    76°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 81° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    69°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 81° L 68°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Afternoon
    Sunny. H 88° L 68°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest top stories

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach
Close

Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach

Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach

Coast Guard looking for missing swimmer in Vilano Beach

Updated:

The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a swimmer who went missing Sunday in Vilano Beach.

St. Johns County Commander Chuck Mulligan said there were originally two missing swimmers near the Vilano Beach jetties but one of the swimmers came back to shore. The other swimmer, an adult, is still missing.

St. Johns Fire Rescue said it responded at 5:05 to a report of swimmers in distress near the north inlet jetty on Porpoise Point. 

Police: Child shot in chest at Westside Jacksonville home

The missing swimmer was last seen 150 yards offshore near the North Shoal, fire rescue said. 

Multiple units and boats have been looking for the adult since they got the call. Trauma 1 helicopters are searching the area. 

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest details.  

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest News Headlines

  • New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 
    New polls show more Americans disapprove then approve of James Comey firing 
    Two new polls show more Americans disapprove than approve of President Donald Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey. In an NBC News poll released Sunday morning, only 29 percent approve of the firing, while 38 percent disapprove. A Gallup poll released on Friday found 39 percent of Americans approved of Comey’s dismissal, while 46 percent disapproved. >> Read more trending news By a 46-to-36 percent margin in the NBC poll, Americans think Trump fired Comey “to slow down the FBI investigation into Russia’s involvement in the last presidential election and possible connections to the Trump campaign and Administration.” Still, Trump’s overall approval rating is virtually unchanged in the NBC poll from last month, with 39 percent approving and 54 percent disapproving of the job the part-time Palm Beacher is doing as president. >> Related: Comey’s firing not the first time FBI director dismissed by president Gallup on Friday showed Trump with a 40 percent approval rating compared to a 55 percent disapproval rating. NBC’s poll of 800 adults was conducted Thursday through Saturday and has a 3.5 percent margin of error. Gallup’s poll of 1,013 adults was conducted Wednesday and Thursday and has a 4 percent margin of error. The latest RealClearPolitics.com average of all polls shows 41.5 percent approve of Trump’s performance, while 53.4 percent disapprove. The most Trump-friendly poll, Rasmussen Reports, found 45 percent approved and 55 percent disapproved in its first survey after Comey’s firing. In early May, Rasmussen found 49 percent of respondents approved and 51 percent disapproved of Trump’s job performance.  
  • Comey’s firing comes two decades after Pres. Bill Clinton fired his FBI director
    Comey’s firing comes two decades after Pres. Bill Clinton fired his FBI director
    When President Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey last week, it sent shock waves across the country, but it isn’t the first time a sitting director has been removed before the end of his term. In 1993, William Sessions was removed as FBI director by President Bill Clinton. But, according to U.S. News and World Report, Sessions’ ouster received much less attention. >> Read more trending news U.S. News points out that, while there are similarities between Comey’s firing and Sessions’, both men had to deal with criticism from both sides of the political aisle, and there were reports of dissent within the rank and file of the FBI in both instances — Sessions’ situation had to do less with politics and more with personal finances. >> Related: 5 things to know about former FBI director James Comey Sessions had been under investigation by the Department of Justice’s Office of Personal Responsibility during President George H.W. Bush’s final year in office, according to the Los Angeles Times. Among the transgressions listed in a Justice Department report was Sessions’ use of an FBI limousine on which he avoided paying taxes. When Sessions refused to step down, Clinton — upon the advice of his attorney general, Janet Reno — dismissed Sessions, the Times reported. >> Related: President Donald Trump fires FBI director James Comey At the time, 44 percent of Americans approved of Sessions’ removal, while only 24 percent disapproved, according to a Gallup poll. Comey’s firing was greeted with a 46-percent disapproval rating, while just 39 percent approved of it, according to Gallup. William Sessions is not related to current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, although he is the father of Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas. William Sessions is now 86 and is affiliated with the Constitution Project. The group’s website describes the organization as a political think tank that attempts to “foster consensus-based solutions to the most difficult constitutional challenges of our time.”   
  • Watch: Vicious kangaroo attack injures girl, stuns family at Alabama park
    Watch: Vicious kangaroo attack injures girl, stuns family at Alabama park
    A vicious kangaroo attack at an Alabama animal park injured a 9-year-old girl and stunned her family as they looked on.  It happened at Harmony Park Safari in Huntsville last weekend. >> Read more trending news The girl’s mother, Jennifer White, was recording her daughter, Cheyenne, as the girl approached the fence that enclosed the animal. Suddenly the kangaroo reached through the fence and grabbed the girl by the hair, biting her on the ear, according to WAFF, which reported the girl needed 14 stitches on her head. A warning here about the graphic nature of the cellphone video of the attack, which has since gone viral. A sign is posted on the fence, alerting visitors that the kangaroo bites, but the girl’s mother told WAFF that’s not enough. “It’s real thin. It’s (the kangaroo) right here. You can clearly see it or pet it or it could touch you, which makes you feel more, like, safe. And I think children not being able to access the animal by reach (ing) or the animal to the children would help a whole lot.” But a park spokesman says the kangaroo, named Erwin, isn’t dangerous. >> Related: Woman in donkey attack settles lawsuit against farm “He’s been here nine years, since he was a baby,” an employee named Lewis told AL.com. “He’s real gentle.” The park owners aren’t commenting, but an employee did say people do take a risk when visiting a place like Harmony Park Safari. A state law on the risk is posted at the park.  
  • Sunbathers injured, run over by pick-up truck on Florida beach
    Sunbathers injured, run over by pick-up truck on Florida beach
    Three sunbathers were run over by a F-150 pickup truck on a beach on Key Biscayne, Florida late Friday.  >> Read more trending news The victims - identified as a 20-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman, and a 16-year-old boy - were at a popular island park when a Miami-Dade Parks pickup drove right over them, according to police. They suffered scrapes and bruises on their hands and feet from the accident, but were otherwise fine.  >> Related: Venomous snake found on Florida beach by unsuspecting sunbathers The truck driver, Kevin Gonzalez, 23, told police he didn’t see the trio on the beach. Read more here.
  • 4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
    4-year-old boy hit, killed by van after wandering from hotel room
    A 4-year-old boy with special needs was fatally struck by a van early Friday after he wandered from a hotel room in Orange County, Florida.  Kiyan Tomlin, 4, was hit shortly after 2 a.m. across the street from the Extended Stay America motel where his family was staying, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. >> Read more trending news The boy and his parents were visiting from Brooklyn, New York, Montes said. His father is originally from the area, and the family was in town to search for a place to live, Sgt. Kim Montes said. 'The child went to bed with the parents around 11 o 'clock,' Montes said. 'Sometime in the middle of the night, they believe he got up.' The door of the family's hotel room had been latched shut, but a chair was found against the door and the boy's parents didn't place it there, troopers said. Officials said the child was wearing a shirt and mismatched shoes and had no pants on. >> Related: Suspect arrested after 3-year-old boy killed in apparent road rage incident, police say An hour into their investigation, troopers found a trail of small shoe prints on a dirt path that led back to a partially opened side door at the hotel. Investigators located the parents' hotel room, the door of which was cracked open. The boy’s parents were asleep in the room, unaware that the child had left, Montes said. 'We can always go back and question what could have been done, but we also have to factor in the human factor of these types of incidents,' Montes said. 'And right now, what the parents are telling us -- everything we found in that room is coinciding with what they have told us.' >> Related: 5-year-old boy killed in freak accident at revolving Atlanta restaurant A 56-year-old Orlando man said he didn't see the child in the road when he walked in front of his van, investigators said. The driver stopped immediately after the crash, but the boy was dead, troopers said. The accident is under investigation.  
More

The Latest News Videos

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
Business of the Week
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Local Services at Kudzu
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.